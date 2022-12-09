Court blocks criminal documents release in $52 million Bound Brook fire

Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
·4 min read

BOUND BROOK – The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office does not have to turn over its criminal investigative files to the parties in litigation over a 2020 fire which destroyed a West Main Street apartment building and jumped across the street to damage another apartment building under construction.

The spectacular seven-alarm fire that raged for hours on Jan. 12, 2020, destroyed a six-story apartment building under development by Meridia Downtown Urban Renewal.

Fanned by winter winds while the blaze was out of control, flames jumped across Main Street and destroyed another apartment building under construction owned by West Main Street Urban Renewal.

In all, the fire caused $52 million in damage.

Two days later, Bound Brook resident Juan Padilla was charged by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office with setting the Meridia building on fire.

American Zurich, which insured the West Main Street Urban Renewal building, paid out $4.16 million in claims to the developer.

American Zurich then filed suit in April 2020 against Meridia to recoup the money it had already paid out.

In the lawsuit, American Zurich claimed Meridia had been negligent by improperly failing to secure the construction site and that allowed Padilla to get onto the property and set the fire.

Story continues below gallery

It's not the only lawsuit Meridia is facing in connection with the fire.

In April, Selective Insurance Company of New England filed suit against Meridia to recoup the $485,739 it had paid to Anthony and Elizabeth Pranzatelli, whose Main Street store across from the Meridia property was also destroyed in the fire. Anthony Pranzatelli is a member of the Bound Brook Borough Council.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office became involved in the ongoing litigation when Meridia filed a subpoena with the prosecutor's office for the criminal investigative files.

But the prosecutor's office asked the Superior Court to quash the subpoena, arguing that the documents were part of an ongoing investigation and could not be released.

Padilla had been indicted in December 2020 on arson charges. No trial date has been scheduled.

American Zurich then joined with Meridia to oppose the prosecutor's office's motion.

Also see:Construction on Bound Brook's newest apartment building to begin by year’s end

Also see:How Hispanics have revived Bound Brook from a dead downtown to a vibrant community

Superior Court Judge Robert Wilson on Jan. 3, 2022, rejected the prosecutor's office's claim that the materials were confidential. Wilson ordered the prosecutor's office to turn over videos and photographs from the investigation, Padilla's statements and witness statements.

The prosecutor's office was granted a stay on Wilson's order and appealed the judge's decision to the Appellate Division, which ruled in favor of the prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

Wilson, the appellate panel wrote in its 19-page ruling, “failed to properly balance the (prosecutor's office’s) interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.”

The litigants had already received copies of a report by Detective Jeffrey Dockery that concluded Padilla had started the fire and that fencing had only been secured on the three of four sides of the property.

The report also referenced video from a police car and surveillance footage from nearby businesses that showed Padilla walking through the site and remaining there for a half hour, court papers say.

Lawyers for Meridia argued that video was important in the lawsuit because American Zurich had alleged that Padilla had bypassed the fence and the developer was negligent for failing to secure the property.

Story continues below gallery

American Zurich argued that it wanted the footage because it would show "factual issues" in the case, including the location of the fence or whether the gates were locked.

After the prosecutor's office handed over an inventory of the evidence, which totaled 471 pages of documents, six CDs, 14 DVDs and a flash drive, American Zurich requested all the documents, except for medical records of an injured firefighter, a psychological examination of Padilla, a map and weather observations.

American Zurich argued that it needed the evidence of Padilla's pre-fire social media posts where he allegedly made incriminating statements about starting a fire.

Zurich maintained that the materials were not confidential because they had already been forwarded to Padilla's public defender as part of the discovery process.

In his decision, Wilson denied access to all the files, but wrote that the lawsuit was "a very serious litigation" involving millions of dollars and the "substantial nature" of the civil suit outweighed the prosecutor's office’s need for confidentiality because the investigation had been completed and Padilla had been indicted.

Wilson ordered the prosecutor's office to turn over photographs, the video footage and copies of statements by Padilla and witnesses.

The appellate court wrote that the judge "mistakenly exercised his discretion by failing to judiciously and painstakingly balance the competing interests at stake."

The appellate court also quoted a previous ruling that the amount of damages sought "does not of itself demonstrate a need to invade a confidential public record."

The appellate court concluded that the report prepared by Dockery, the detective, contained most of the information sought in the subpoena.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bound Brook fire: NJ court blocks criminal documents release

Recommended Stories

  • Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner swap met with both praise and criticism

    While many are praising Brittney Griner's release from Russia, some are raising concerns that notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout was part of the deal. Jeff Pegues has more.

  • Greece: House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen

    A Greek police officer accused of shooting and seriously wounding a Roma teenager during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill will remain under house arrest, after a prosecutor and an investigating judge disagreed Friday on whether he should be jailed until his trial. About 200 protesters from the Roma community were gathered outside the courthouse in Greece's second-largest city of Thessaloniki Friday, where the 34-year-old officer appeared amid tight security. The officer has been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon over the Monday shooting, which has left the 16-year-old hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound.

  • Florida judge rejects bail for OnlyFans murder accused model Courtney Clenney

    Clenney has claimed in court through her attorneys that she was acting in self-defense

  • Ridgefield Running Company Named 2022 Best Running Store in America

    Megan Searfoss, owner of the Ridgefield Running Store, is the first female owner to win the coveted Best Running Store in America award. It's the first time a woman-owned store has won the award.

  • Macon man accused of opening fire on friend after ‘a joke was made,’ Bibb County cops say

    The man with the gun “became upset with his friend … after a joke was made towards him.”

  • Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

    Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night.

  • After suspensions and one firing, they’re again vying for Miami police union leadership

    The two leading candidates to be Miami police union president have a lot in common. They also couldn’t be more different.

  • Violent attacks threaten Nigeria's upcoming 2023 elections

    Violent attacks targeting Nigeria’s election commission offices are raising concerns about the security of the West African country's upcoming elections in February. In the latest attack, assailants in southeastern Imo state set fire on Sunday to an office of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission. Nearly 50 of the commission's offices already have been destroyed since Nigeria's last election in 2019, according to local reports compiled by The Associated Press.

  • Sexual assault scandal sparks calls for review of US police department

    Activists urge a federal investigation of the Kansas City police department after a detective allegedly preyed on Black women

  • Eagles’ Kenny Gainwell getting into rhythm last couple weeks

    Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell has had an up-and-down season but he's getting into a rhythm now. By Dave Zangaro

  • Sacoolas avoids jail time in death of UK teen

    STORY: JUDGE BOBBIE CHEEMA-GRUBB: “...for the offence of causing the death of Harry Dunn by your careless driving..."Anne Sacoolas, a U.S. government employee, was given an eight-month jail term suspended for 12 months by a London court on Thursday... for causing the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn when she drove on the wrong side of the road in England in 2019. It means she would only face prison if she commits another crime in Britain in the next year. Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. intelligence officer who was stationed in the UK at the time, fled the country after the crash, blamed her departure on pressure from the U.S. government.She pleaded guilty by video link in October… and also appeared remotely on Thursday. Sacoolas’ lawyers told the court their client had been advised not to attend in person.JUDGE BOBBIE CHEEMA-GRUBB: “The reasons were that for the first time in these criminal proceedings, a barrier to your attendance emanating from the American government was relied on in support of the application.” Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, welcomed the sentence but said not showing up was cowardly.“I think it's despicable that she didn't come over on the judges orders and yeah -- huge, huge coward. [FLASH] We weren't cowards, we didn't back away from the U.S. government or the UK government in the beginning. We didn't back down because we have values. Maybe she doesn't." Dunn was riding his motorcycle near an air force base used by the U.S. military in the English county of Northamptonshire when he was hit by a car driven on the wrong side of the road by Sacoolas. Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution after the crash, and the United States refused to extradite her.The incident caused a spat between London and Washington and even lead to a meeting with then-U.S. President Donald Trump. The British government backed calls for Sacoolas to be prosecuted. For the family, the sentencing is the culmination of three years of fighting for justice.CHARLOTTE CHARLES: “Job done. Promise complete - properly, properly complete now. Anne Sacoolas has a criminal record for the rest of her life...”

  • US considers transferring cluster munitions to Ukraine

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering Ukraine's request for cluster munitions, CNN reported on Dec. 8.

  • Prince Harry Said Members Of The Royal Family Treated Meghan Markle’s Media Harassment As A “Rite Of Passage” And Questioned Why She Should Be Protected

    “‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?’”View Entire Post ›

  • FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

    A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said.

  • Motive Revealed in Alex Murdaugh’s Alleged Murder of Wife and Son

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutAfter months of speculation, South Carolina prosecutors are showing how they plan to prove that Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and one of his sons last June—a crime they say was a deliberate attempt to turn the spotlight away from his financial ruin.Part of a motion filed Thursday by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office doubled down on what was already known: The former attorney allegedly engaged in a 15-year scheme t

  • Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

    The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The charges were dropped despite authorities finding a “tub” full of bomb-making chemicals and later receiving warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was sure to hurt or murder a set of grandparents if freed, according to the unsealed documents. In a letter last November to state District Court Judge Robin Chittum, the relatives painted a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that was spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns.

  • Woman, father found dead after her toddler answers phone call from worried co-worker

    The 27-year-old didn’t show up to the Chicago hospital where she works, and friends grew concerned when they didn’t hear from her.

  • Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded

    Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.

  • Deputy rapes woman in her car, giving her ’30 seconds’ to comply, Indiana cops say

    The woman repeatedly told him “no,” but “he would just continue,” police said.

  • NYC man arrested in broad daylight baseball bat attack caught on video

    An arrest has been made in the attack of a man with a bat on a New York City street in broad daylight, police said.