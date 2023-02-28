Court building repairs progressing

Feb. 28—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Repairs are continuing to the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court building are ongoing.

On the morning of Feb. 3, a pipe in the former youth detention center kitchen burst, flooding the Juvenile Court building, according to a press release from the court. More than six inches of standing water was found inside the building, causing staff to work from the court's Family Resource Center for some time.

Juvenile and Probate Court Administrator Andrew Misiak said on Monday that the situation has been interesting.

"We're still working on clean-up, we're still working on getting things back the way they were, like getting court in order and getting our staff back," he said.

The city of Ashtabula, which hosts the Family Resource Center, has been helpful, Misiak said.

"We're still kind of like in limbo," he said. "We have offices available at the city building, but we can't move everyone over to the city building, because we still have court, and our magistrates need to be where our files are, and our clerks need to be where our files are, but there's not enough space to do that yet.

"It's been an interesting couple weeks, for sure. There's definitely no book on how to get back up and running."

Judge Albert Camplese is working from the Probate Court office, and magistrates and clerks have been rotating where they are working, she said.

Misiak said he hopes to have everyone back in Juvenile Court by the end of the week.

"We have another contractor coming in [today], actually, to hopefully finish everything," he said. "The only thing we're waiting on is the new sound system in the courtroom, because the other one was damaged, the sound system to be able to record court hearings and that kind of thing, and then we're waiting on carpet cleaning still."

There have not been any new water line breaks recently, Misiak said.

"The way we've had them, you never know," he said.

Misiak expects more information to be available later this week.