Court calendar: Sentences handed down in 3 Maricopa County homicide cases

July 25, 2021: Man died after being stabbed in the back

Christopher Holsclaw will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty in the second-degree murder of Troy Pruett.

Holsclaw signed a plea agreement on Sept. 14. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky sentenced Holsclaw on Nov. 3.

Police arrested Holsclaw, 23, on Aug. 3, 2021, on the charge of second-degree murder on suspicion of stabbing and killing Pruett with a hunting knife on July 25, 2021, in Phoenix.

Video footage from nearby homes showed Holsclaw and Pruett in an argument. Pruett got onto a motorcycle as Holsclaw approached him from behind and stabbed Pruett in the back, a police report claimed.

With a knife wound, Pruett got off the bike and fought with Holsclaw, according to the police report. Holsclaw tried to escape on foot, and Pruett chased him.

Pruett didn’t make it far, and when he tried to get back to the motorcycle, he collapsed, police said.

Holsclaw came back, got on the motorcycle and sped off, according to the police report.

Pruett died before emergency fire crews could reach him.

Cynthia Byrne, Maricopa County Superior Court probation officer, pointed out in her evaluation that though this was the first felony conviction for Holsclaw, it was a violent and uncaring act. After stabbing Pruett, he got on the motorcycle and left him to bleed.

Holsclaw’s grandfather wrote the court, framing Holsclaw’s crime around a descent “into fentanyl addiction and attempts to survive as an addict” after Holsclaw's father died.

Jul. 28, 2021: Chandler crash left one man dead

Georgette Murr will face four years in prison for manslaughter, after a car crash that killed Joshua Coon, her boyfriend and the father of her child.

On Aug. 29, Murr pled guilty to manslaughter and one count of endangerment.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Kevin Wein sentenced Murr on Oct. 29 to four years of prison with three years of probation to follow.

Court documents said Murr, 25, was driving north on Gilbert Road in Chandler on July 28, 2021, when she crashed into a traffic signal pole. Her car spun in the air and struck a van with a woman and two children inside.

Murr and her passenger, 27-year-old Coon, were the only two injured at the time, according to court records.

Emergency crews took Coon to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the initial police report.

A blood test showed that Murr had prescribed medication for seizures, along with marijuana and amphetamines in her system, according to court records.

She told police she had taken a dab of legally purchased THC earlier that day.

Lisa Mears, Coon's mother, wrote a letter to the court describing her heartache at losing her son and forgiving Murr for that loss.

Feb. 13, 2022: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment kitchen

Richard Williams, initially indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence, will serve 14 years in prison after pleading to one count of manslaughter.

Williams pled guilty in September and was sentenced two months later on Nov. 2 by Maricopa County Superior Judge Justin Beresky.

On Feb. 13, police found the body of Jon Scarano, 41, inside a kitchen apartment near Southern and Seventh avenues in Phoenix.

Police recorded an incoming call describing gunshots and a woman screaming, “What did you do?”

A second caller, Williams, told police a man was lying in his apartment, shot and dying.

When the operator asked who shot, the caller said, “I did.”

A cousin who lived with Williams told police that he, Williams and a group of neighbors were hanging out on the patio when Scarano came to talk to Williams.

Scarano “was talking in a low and angry voice” as he and Williams walked inside.

Ten minutes later, an argument broke out between the two men, and then the shooting started, his cousin said.

According to the police report, when the cousin asked Williams what happened, the “defendant replied he did what he was told.”

Scarano’s brother, Joseph Scarano, told the court that 14 years is not enough time for a man to serve in exchange for the life of another — that the sentence made it seem his “brother's life was only worth 15 percent” of Williams’ life.

This reporting follows crimes The Republic began to cover in 2021 and is part of our commitment to tell the story from start to finish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sentences handed down in 3 violent deaths in Maricopa County