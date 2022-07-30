Court case continued for man arrested following standoff

Jul. 30—The trial of a Whitefish man arrested following a police chase and standoff in April was pushed back this week after his defense attorney successfully sought an evaluation for him at the state mental hospital.

Quinn Garrett Lewis, 43, pleaded not guilty to a single felony count of assault with a weapon filed in the wake of his arrest earlier this year. The April 27 chase and subsequent standoff began after Lewis allegedly threatened his father and leveled a gun at him.

According to court documents, Quinn fired off two rounds from a .44 caliber revolver before leaving the other man's property. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office eventually joined officers with the Whitefish and Columbia Falls police departments in going after him.

Lewis, who allegedly evaded several attempts to stop him, finally parked his truck near the intersection of Halfmoon Road and Tamarack Lane. During the ensuing standoff, officers reported getting lit up by a green laser, the type associated with firearms, court documents said.

During Lewis' subsequent arrest, which came with the arrival of the regional SWAT, officers found multiple firearms inside his truck, court documents said.

Lewis has been held in the county jail on a $500,000 bond since that day. In court documents, prosecutors said they requested such a high amount owing in part to concerns shared by his family and friends, who worried Lewis might go on a rampage.

A search of his cabin on Armory Road allegedly turned up a personal cache that included what prosecutors described as "assault rifles."

"Lewis' mental health has reportedly deteriorated and given these recent events his peers are increasingly concerned about his potential to commit a mass shooting," wrote Deputy County Attorney Andrew Clegg in court filings.

ON JULY 18, defense attorney Daniel Wood filed a motion in Flathead County District Court for Lewis' commitment to the Montana State Hospital for an evaluation. In his motion, Lewis said the examination would determine his ability to aid in his own defense.

Story continues

In particular, Wood asked that an order for an evaluation seek an expert opinion on Lewis' ability to understand the proceedings. Lewis, Wood wrote, demonstrated the ability to work on his defense early on in the case. At that point, though, he had just emerged from a week at a behavioral health treatment facility and was taking medication.

"... In short order, Lewis' abilities to communicate with counsel, to discuss the merits of his pending felony matter or to assist counsel in his defense became untenable," Wood wrote. "Despite repeated attempts, it has become clear to counsel that Lewis would benefit from a fitness evaluation to determine whether or not he can be found fit or, if necessary, restored to fitness."

That same day, Judge Dan Wilson issued an order agreeing with Wood's request. He ordered Lewis taken to the state hospital as soon as possible.

LEWIS WAS still in custody in Flathead County when his July 27 pretrial conference rolled around and appeared in court briefly in inmate orange while Wood asked for a continuance.

"We are ... waiting on the state hospital," Wood told Wilson. "We need to wait for the evaluation to take place before we move forward."

Deputy County Alison Howard, who offered no objection to Wood's initial request for a mental evaluation, backed up his request for a continuance. She noted that the wait to get into Montana State Hospital can be lengthy.

"The motion to continue is well taken," Wilson said, sending the case to the upcoming jury term.

Lewis' next scheduled appearance in district court is a Jan. 4, 2023 pretrial conference. Were the case to go to trial, it would begin after Feb. 13.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.