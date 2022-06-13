Court charges fill out jail bookings

Jun. 13—Detention center bookings in the area mostly contained charges concerning court or drugs. Traffic violations along with theft and fleeing police also make appearances throughout the region.

Boyd County Detention Center

—Abdul M. Wilkerson, 32, of Ashland, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Arasheo D. Butler, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Arthur A. Holbrook, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Donna L. Morgan, 59, of Covington, was booked Friday on failure to appear.

—Katrina L. Mohl, 59, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Robert G. Harte II, 38, of Ashland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Samantha A. Wheeler, 33, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a probation violation.

—Lisa Cumpton, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.

—Michael J. Tucker, 53, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.

—Robert T. Blevins, 27, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

—Dominique J. McKenzie, 27, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on probation violations.

—Randy L. Chaffin, 45, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on third-degree burglary.

—Robert Affolter, 59, was booked Sunday on non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

Big Sandy Regional

—Raymond Roman, 48, of East Point, was booked Friday on possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

—Laura M. Tackett, 52, of East Point, was booked Friday on possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

—Curtis G. Johnson, 30, of Inez, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.

—John W. Loper, 55, of Gunlock, was booked Saturday on first-degree sodomy — victim under 12 years of age and first-degree sexual abuse — victim under 12 years of age.

—Joshua Howard, 41, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.

—Elouise Scott, 38, of Louisa, was booked Sunday on third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Carter County

—David Wellman, 38, of Huntington, was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.

—Derrick A. Lucas, 34, of Rush, was booked Saturday on three counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.

—Natasha M. McDowell, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.

—Amos J. Reynolds, 33, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, operating on a suspended or revoked license, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to wear seat belts and five additional traffic violations.

—Matthew K. Bailey, 34, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, fraudulent use of a credit card, receiving stolen property, third-degree forgery, no registration plates and no registration receipt.

—James N. Minor, 31, of Vanceburg, was booked Sunday as a self-surrender.

—Dylan T. Evans, 25, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, resisting arrest and failure to appear.

—Jeffrey S. Tomlin, 54, of Glouster, Ohio, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

Greenup County

—Sherri L. Amador, 59, of Wurtland, was booked Friday on contempt of court.

—Preston J. Howard, 18, of Raceland, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

—Buddy J. Adkins, 43, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.

Rowan County

—Edward Howerton, 42, of Morehead, was booked Friday on second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

—Patricia L. Adkins, 36, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on a number of traffic violations.

—Scarlett T. Coyle, 32, of Maysville, was booked Friday on second-degree criminal trespassing.

—Darlene Caldwell, 33, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on fourth-degree assault.

—Morgan Hammonds, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.