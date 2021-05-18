Sri Lankan court: China-built port board needs public assent

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2018, file photo, a Chinese construction worker stands on land that was reclaimed from the Indian Ocean for the Colombo Port City project, initiated as part of China's ambitious One Belt One Road initiative, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s top court , Tuesday, May 18, 2021, has ordered that some provisions of a legislation to set up a powerful economic commission in a Chinese-built port city violate the constitution and require approval by a public referendum to become law. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
KRISHAN FRANCIS
·3 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s top court has ruled that some provisions of legislation to set up a powerful economic commission in a Chinese-built port city violate the constitution and require approval by a public referendum to become law.

At the center of the dispute are fears that the $1.4 billion port city, part of China's sweeping Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, could become a virtual Chinese outpost or colony.

Sri Lanka's government is looking to the project as a lifeline for an economy hard stricken by the pandemic.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena read out the Supreme Court's ruling on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill on Tuesday. The court said the bill could undermine the exclusive lawmaking powers of Parliament by empowering the proposed five-to-seven member commission, appointed by the president, to set and enforce rules within the port city.

That provision, and proposed heavy fines and long prison terms for those found breaching those rules, will require a two-thirds approval in the 225-seat Parliament and public approval through a referendum, the court said.

It pointed to other problems, such as sections exempting companies operating within the port city, which is due to be a special economic zone, from various laws on the grounds the businesses are strategically important.

Such laws include those related to taxes, customs, betting and gaming levies, employee terminations, entertainment taxes, foreign exchange and casino business laws.

Some other provisions don't require a referendum but do need approval by a two-thirds majority in Parliament, the court said. The government can amend the bill to conform with that and submit it for debate on Wednesday, with a vote expected on Thursday.

Approval is likely since the government has mustered the two-thirds majority to gain approval of constitutional amendments in the past.

Opposition parties say they want the port city project to succeed but fear Sri Lanka would loose control of the territory,

CHEC Port City Colombo, a unit of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), invested $1.4 billion for reclamation of land and construction of infrastructure adjacent to the Port of Colombo. In return it obtained the right to use 62 hectares of marketable land on a 99-year lease from the Sri Lankan government, according to the project's website.

The project includes an integrated resort, or casino and conference center zone, a marina, residential developments, a financial zone and green space.

China has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, highways, power stations and the port city. But that debt has deepened Sri Lanka's debt burden.

Sri Lanka leased a Chinese-built port in Hambantota, which is near the world’s busiest east-west shipping route, to a Chinese firm in 2017 for 99 years in a bid to recover from the heavy burden of repaying a loan obtained the country received to build the facility.

Recommended Stories

  • Are You Eligible For The New Child Tax Credit? Here’s What To Know

    Raising children has been especially difficult during the pandemic, as many parents have had to juggle work with childcare, or take care of their children on less income than before. But starting July 15, eligible parents can begin receiving a monthly child tax credit as part of the American Rescue Plan. For each child under 6, parents can receive $300 per month; for each child under 18, they’ll receive $250 per month. To claim this tax credit, a child will need to have lived with the parent in question for at least half the year, with that parent having provided more than half of the corresponding financial support. There is no limit on the number of children — if you’re an old woman living in a shoe, you can claim the credit for all of your many children with whom you don’t know what to do. Those who file taxes as individuals and had an adjusted gross income of $75,000 and under on your last tax return, those who file as heads of households and made $112,500 and under, and those who file as a couple and made $150,000 and under are eligible for the full tax credit. About 39 million families could start receiving the tax credit in July. The Tax Policy Center has calculated that most families (about 92%) will receive an average of $4,380 in child tax credits this year, and it’s been estimated that it will cut child poverty in the U.S. by half this year. The Child Tax Credit is not a new benefit — it was introduced in the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 — but the American Rescue Plan modifies it in several unprecedented ways: • It expands the credit from $2,000 per year to $3,600 per year for children under 6 and $3,000 for children under 18 • Parents can finally claim the credit on their 17-year-old children • It’s being distributed monthly instead of being deducted from your tax liability and then paid as a lump sum included in your tax refund • The credit is now “fully refundable.” Previously, if you owed little or no taxes, that meant you wouldn’t actually get $2,000 per child in your tax refund — you would only see the full benefit if you owed over $2,000 in taxes, essentially punishing parents whose incomes were too low. Before the 2021 changes, households in the lowest fifth income bracket received the least amount of child tax credits. For every $1,000 you make over the above thresholds, your child tax credit will be reduced by $50. But this only applies to the higher 2021 Child Tax Credit amount. For example, if you’re a single parent with a child older than 6, and your income last year was $150,000, the new $3,000 credit would have completely phased out to the old $2,000 amount, but it wouldn’t have fallen below that. If you made over $200,000 as a single parent or over $400,000 as a married couple, however, your child tax credit will start being reduced below $2,000 by $50 per $1,000 in earnings. If you’ve filed your 2020 tax return (the deadline was yesterday), the IRS will automatically direct deposit or mail the first round of child tax credit payments by July 15, and as close to the 15th of every month after that. Because these monthly payments are technically an advance, the IRS says it will allow people to opt out of receiving them and instead claim it in full when you file your taxes next year. The 2021 Child Tax Credit is currently set to expire next year unless Congress acts to extend it or make it permanent. As of now, President Biden has voiced support for extending the higher amount for the next four years and making the child tax credit fully refundable forever. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Parents Could Get Up To $5,000 With The Next StimuHow To Create A Financial Plan As A Single ParentHow To Find Yourself Again After Identity Theft

  • South Korean Minister Chung Discusses Gender Issues

    May.18 -- South Korea’s gender equality minister wants to end the rhetoric that stokes hate and unhealthy debate after a presidential hopeful set off a social media storm when he suggested women should be subject to mandatory military service. Chung Young-ai, who leads the Gender Equality and Family Ministry,&nbsp;discusses the debate on women serving in military, widening gender pay gap during the pandemic, and the problems of low fertility rate, in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg.

  • Philippines' Duterte issues gag order over South China Sea

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the Philippines would not waver in defence of its interests in the South China Sea, even though he had barred his ministers from talking about the situation there in public. China's maritime conduct has been a constant problem for Duterte but he has refrained from criticising Beijing and instead praised its leadership, hoping to secure investment. But after weeks of rebukes of China by his ministers over the presence of hundreds of fishing vessels in the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), he told his ministers on Monday they must refrain from discussing the matter.

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • California Home Prices Shoot Past $800,000 for the First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic is burnishing California’s reputation for costly housing.In the latest sign, home prices in the state shot past $800,000 for the first time in April, according to data released Monday by the California Association of Realtors. The new median value of $813,980 is up 7.2% from March and 34% from a year earlier, when pandemic lockdowns mostly froze the housing market.The surge is, in many ways, a snapshot of what’s happening across the U.S., where tight inventory and low mortgage rates are fueling a rally in home prices. Last week, the National Association of Realtors reported that the median sale price for a single-family home rose to a record $319,200.The gains are especially remarkable in California, which continues to see large increases, despite fears that soaring housing costs and the rise of remote work are driving people out of the state.“Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already-low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle,” Jordan Levine, chief economist at the California Association of Realtors, said in a statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Democrats scuttle effort to delay Israel arms sale

    Senior House Democrats considered and then scuttled a letter to President Joe Biden to demand that he delay a pending $735 million sale of missiles to Israel.

  • Source: Marqise Lee to sign with 49ers after impressive tryout

    Wide receiver Marqise Lee, who opted out of the 2020 season with the Patriots, will be signing with the 49ers after a successful tryout.

  • Democrats abandon push to delay Biden administration arms sale to Israel

    Lawmakers who wanted to protest the sale believe its timing sent the wrong message when the White House has resisted an aggressive cease-fire push in the Middle East.

  • Malaysian police say five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants killed in raid

    Malaysian police said on Tuesday five suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group were killed in a shootout in the state of Sabah on the Malaysian portion of Borneo, state news agency Bernama reported. The Abu Sayyaf group, whose members pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014, is based in the southern Philippines and is notorious for bombings, beheadings, extortions and kidnap-for-ransom activities. Authorities in Malaysia have stepped up efforts to crack down on militant activity in recent years after an attack linked to Islamic State in the capital Kuala Lumpur in 2016 and others in neighbouring countries.

  • A year later, Missouri attorney general serves Chinese Communist Party in COVID lawsuit

    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit over the coronavirus more than a year ago

  • Emirates could swap Boeing 777X jets for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday. The airline is currently in talks with the U.S. planemaker over its fleet planes, a review brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the travel industry. Asked if the airline could swap its orders to take fewer 777X jets and more Dreamliners, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told reporters: "It is always a possibility."

  • Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

    Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana. Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Monday. Warnick was already facing charges of possession of stolen property after police said the monument ended up in his New Orleans tattoo shop.

  • Hong Kong police say top officer did nothing immoral

    Hong Kong police said Tuesday there is no evidence the director of its National Security Department, who was caught up in a raid on an unlicensed massage business, was engaging in any immoral or illegal behavior. The director, Frederic Choi, was placed on leave while being investigated over the March raid, authorities said last week. Chief Superintendent Ryan Wong told reporters Tuesday that there was no evidence that Choi was doing anything illegal or immoral at the time of the raid.

  • Megan Fox Matched Her Bra and Lipstick to Her Suit

    This look is red hot.

  • AP Exclusive: Full-blown boycott pushed for Beijing Olympics

    Groups alleging human-rights abuses against minorities in China are calling for a full-blown boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, a move likely to ratchet up pressure on the International Olympic Committee, athletes, sponsors and sports federations. A coalition representing Uyghurs, Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong and others issued a statement Monday calling for the boycott, eschewing lesser measures that had been floated like “diplomatic boycotts" and further negotiations with the IOC or China. “The time for talking with the IOC is over,” Lhadon Tethong of the Tibet Action Institute said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

  • Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle electric MPV will start at $34,750

    Canoo, hopeful makers of multiple electric vehicles based on a skateboard-style platform that houses the batteries and motors, announced that its Lifestyle Vehicle will start at $34,750 before any incentives. Canoo also plans to sell a Pickup Truck and a Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle based on the same EV platform. It's certainly worth noting that Canoo calls these prices estimates with the following footnote: "Targeted price ranges reflect current estimates and are subject to change."

  • Prince Harry's complaints about upbringing 'no different to Prince Charles talking about his'

    The Duke of Sussex’s complaints about his upbringing are no different to his father’s criticism of his own parents in an authorised biography by Jonathan Dimbleby, sources close to him have suggested. The Duke, 36, implied in a podcast that he had been failed not only by the Prince of Wales but through association, by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh too. He said his father had treated him “the way he was treated” as he revealed that he moved to the US to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain" for his own children. The comments were met with bewilderment by the Royal family, who considered it a betrayal. Aides said he had shown a “woeful lack of compassion” for his own family and questioned why the Sussexes continued to use their royal titles when they appeared so disillusioned with the institution. However, sources close to the Sussexes pointed out that Prince Charles had lifted the lid on his own unhappy childhood in Mr Dimbleby’s 1994 book, The Prince of Wales: A Biography, with which he cooperated extensively. It came as it emerged that the Duke will talk about his mother’s death and the experience of having to walk behind her coffin at her funeral in his new Apple TV mental health series. The five-part documentary, called The Me You Can’t See, will be released on Friday. A trailer showed footage of Prince Harry, then 12, taking part in the procession before the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. The Duke is then shown looking upset, his hand shaking as he holds it to his mouth.

  • Russia's northernmost base projects its power across Arctic

    During the Cold War, Russia's Nagurskoye airbase was little more than a runway, a weather station and a communications outpost in the Franz Josef Land archipelago. Now, Russia's northernmost military base is bristling with missiles and radar and its extended runway can handle all types of aircraft, including nuclear-capable strategic bombers, projecting Moscow's power and influence across the Arctic amid intensifying international competition for the region's vast resources. The shamrock-shaped facility — three large pods extending from a central atrium — is called the “Arctic Trefoil” and is painted in the white-red-and-blue of the national flag, brightening the otherwise stark vantage point on the 5,600-kilometer (3,470-mile) Northern Sea Route along Russia's Arctic coast.

  • Tom Wilson launches Curtis Lazar into outer space with monster hit

    Capitals winger Tom Wilson threw the hit of the playoffs so far, obliterating Bruins forward Curtis Lazar into his own bench.

  • Heroic Dog Who Lost Her Snout Saving Two Girls Years Ago Passes Away in the Philippines

    A canine from the Philippines, who lost her snout saving two girls from being run over by a motorcycle in 2011, passed away around 7 p.m. on Monday. A heroine's sacrifice: Kabang, a local mixed-breed dog, earned global recognition after sacrificing her own safety to save the daughter of her owner Rudy Bunggal and the girl's cousin in December 2011, Inquirer reported. The dog reportedly leapt into the path of a speeding motorcycle headed towards the young girls.