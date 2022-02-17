Court clears way for Pensacola family to cut down 63-inch diameter heritage live oak

Pensacola has lost its case to block the removal of a "heritage" live oak tree in the North Hill neighborhood.

A three-judge panel at the Florida First District Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday in a 2-1 decision in favor of property owners seeking the tree's removal.

The lawsuit is a test case for a 2019 law that allows residential property owners to bypass local tree removal permits and their fees if they get a certified arborist or landscaper architect to document the tree in question is a danger to people or property.

A three-judge panel at the Florida First District Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of property owners seeking the removal of a "heritage" live oak tree in the North Hill neighborhood.

Judge blocks tree removal: North Hill live oak will stay for now after judge sides with Pensacola in lawsuit

Test case: Pensacola lawsuit over heritage tree could be test case for new Florida property rights law

Court hearing: Pensacola used opinion of unlicensed arborist to stop removal of North Hill heritage tree

Pensacola's tree ordinance requires a permit for the removal of certain species of trees, and if a tree is over 34 inches in diameter, it is considered a "heritage tree" with more protections and higher fees to remove.

The city has been in a more than two-year court battle to halt the cutting down of a 63-inch diameter live oak at 605 N. Spring St.

The city sued property owners Larry and Ellen Vickery to stop the tree's removal after the Vickerys notified the city they had a written opinion from an arborist that the tree was a danger.

An Escambia County Circuit Court Judge issued a temporary injunction in 2020 blocking the removal of the tree while the lawsuit progressed, and the Vickerys appealed the decision.

In the ruling Tuesday, the appeals court said that under the 2019 law, the city was unlikely to win its case and the lower court judge was wrong in issuing the injunction.

The city argued that a property owner could pay any arborist or landscape architect for the "opinion they want" that would allow the tree to be removed. The city also relied on testimony from other arborists who said the tree was healthy and no more dangerous than any other tree.

Story continues

In a majority opinion written by Judge Thomas Winokur and joined by Judge Bradford Thomas, the court ruled that under the 2019 law, the city could not challenge the opinion of the property owners' arborist.

The majority opinion acknowledged the city's argument that a property owner could pay for the opinion they wanted. But citing previous rulings, the opinion essentially said that issue was a question of "public policy," which must be addressed by the Legislature and not the court.

The court said allowing local governments to challenge the written documentation obtained by the property owner either before or after a tree's removal would undermine the entire purpose of the 2019 law.

Judge Scott Makar dissented from the majority opinion and said that because of the particular facts of this case, an injunction against the tree's removal was warranted.

Makar disagreed that local governments could not challenge the opinion of a resident's hired arborist in court. He said the Legislature could have, but did not include specific language to prohibit court challenges.

The city will have 15 days once it officially is served the opinion to file any type of appeal. Without an appeal, the ruling will go into effect.

Removing 16 trees: Judge ends order sparing 16 trees near Pensacola heritage oak, clearing way for their removal

Heritage oak fight: Advocate files ethics complaint against county staff over tree removal

City spokesperson Kaycee Lagarde said the city is evaluating the ruling.

"The decision of the First District Court of Appeal is being evaluated to consider whether further action may be taken in support of the city's efforts to apply valid provisions of its Code of Ordinances for the preservation of a heritage tree considered healthy by the property owners' arborist," Lagarde said.

Paul Bailey, one of the attorneys representing the Vickerys, told the News Journal the appeals court made the right decision to uphold the rule of law.

"We thank the court for their time and their effort to get it right and make a good opinion," Bailey said.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola loses case to preserve North Hill heritage oak tree