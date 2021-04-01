Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

Kaanita Iyer and N'dea Yancey-Bragg, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Virginia's highest court cleared way Thursday for two Confederate statues in Charlottesville to be removed, one of which was previously at the center of a deadly 2017 rally attended by hundreds of neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

The state Supreme Court overturned a lower court's ruling in favor of a group of residents who sued to stop the city from taking down statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson.

This decision is the latest in a series of similar moves nationwide to remove symbols of white supremacy. Last year, 168 such symbols – including placards, building dedications and more than 90 Confederate monuments — were renamed or removed, according to a year-end update to the Southern Poverty Law Center's "Whose Heritage?" report, which tracks Confederate symbols across the country.

Charlottesville has particularly been under a national spotlight since 2017 after a "Unite the Right" rally was held in the city that August. White nationalist organizers of the event said they rallied to protect the statue of Lee that has now been authorized to be removed.

The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the &#39;alt-right&#39; during the &#39;Unite the Right&#39; rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.
The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands behind a crowd of hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' during the 'Unite the Right' rally Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Va.

Organizers were met with a large group of counter-protesters and the clash left three dead and dozens injured. One woman was killed at the event after a neo-Nazi rammed his car into counter-protesters. Then-President Donald Trump came under fire for saying there were "fine" people on "both sides" of the protest.

While emblems of the Confederacy are common in the South, Virginia houses the most Confederate symbols.

In February, state lawmakers passed a bill to remove a statue of former Virginia governor and U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd Sr. from the state capitol grounds. He was considered the architect of the state’s racist “massive resistance” policy to public school integration.

Activists have long called for the removal of these symbols, but the movement grew stronger following George Floyd's death. Now, Confederate symbols are more closely associated with white supremacy, but many still defend these statues and memorials as Southern heritage.

Nearly 2,100 emblems and dedications to the Confederacy remain, which include more than 700 statues, according to the SPLC's updated report published in February.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charlottesville Confederate statues can be removed: Virginia court

Recommended Stories

  • Confederate statues in Charlottesville, Va., can be taken down, state Supreme Court says

    Virginia's highest court ruled Thursday that the city of Charlottesville can take down two statues of Confederate generals, including one of Robert E. Lee that became the focus of a violent white-nationalist rally in 2017.

  • Virginia Supreme Court rules Charlottesville can remove two Confederate statues

    The Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Charlottesville can remove two statues of Confederate generals, overturning a previous decision by a circuit court, AP reports. Why it matters: Civil rights advocates say the Confederate monuments pay deference to America's legacy of slavery and racism, and the removal of such statues became a flashpoint of racial justice protests in 2020. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe statues are of Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.The big picture: The Robert E. Lee statue was the focus of a violent white nationalist rally in 2017, where demonstrators came to Charlottesville to protest the city's plans to remove the statue, Axios previously reported.A group of residents sued to block the statues' removal and the circuit court had ruled in their favor, per AP.Details: In the ruling, Justice Bernard Goodwyn said that the statues can be removed because they were built before the passage of a law that regulates the “disturbance of or interference with" war memorials and monuments.“In other words, [the law] did not provide the authority for the City to erect the Statues, and it does not prohibit the City from disturbing or interfering with them,” Goodwyn wrote.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study finds

    A new study from a U.S. industry group found that the global semiconductor supply chain has become increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters and geopolitical disruptions because suppliers have become more concentrated in distinct regions. The report comes amid a global chip shortage that started with overbooked factories in Taiwan late last year, but has since been exacerbated by a fire at a plant in Japan, a freeze that knocked out electricity in the U.S. state of Texas and a worsening drought in Taiwan this year. The shortage has idled some production lines at automobile factories in the United States, Europe and Asia.

  • Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesday. The meltdown of leveraged hedge fund Archegos Capital Management this week, which inflicted losses on Credit Suisse, Nomura and other intermediaries, gives the Financial Stability Oversight Council fresh evidence to review. The council, led by Treasury and including heads of the Fed, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other major financial regulators, is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) to privately discuss hedge fund activity and the performance of open-end mutual funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • A Pink Supermoon Will Appear in the Sky This Month

    Mark your calendars!

  • Reporter on AOC's comment: It's a surge and it's not racist to use the term

    Julio Rosas reacts to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments denying that situation at the border is a ‘surge’ and criticizing the term as militaristic.

  • After a long year of pandemic darkness, churches welcome Easter’s promise of light

    People are getting vaccinated. Schools are reopening. Plans are being made for later in the year. And for the first time in awhile, there’s a sense of hope.

  • Granderson: What the Derek Chauvin trial says about America

    We've all followed so many Chauvin-like cases that it's insulting to hear elected officials say, "we are better than this." No, we are not.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Despite the Rally, Gold Still on Track for Steep Quarterly Loss

    Gold tends to strengthen when the dollar weakens because the metal is a dollar-denominated asset, making it less-expensive for foreign buyers.

  • Met Police officer guilty of being a member of banned neo-Nazi group

    A young neo-Nazi has become the first police officer to be convicted under terror laws as the force admitted that its vetting system “will never be completely perfect”. Pc Benjamin Hannam was a member of the extreme right wing group National Action, which was banned in 2016 for its white supremacist ideology, and is believed to be the first serving British police officer to be found guilty of terrorism offences. The 22-year-old, who joined the Met Police in 2018, was arrested in 2019 at his home in north London where police seized far-right material including Benito Mussolini’s book, The Doctrine on Fascism, posters of German Nazi soldiers, and the manifesto written by the Norweigan terrorist Anders Breivik. Police also found a guide on how to use knives and weapons in combat, alongside an image with the caption ‘make genocide great again’ on a USB stick. Mr Hannam was found guilty of being a member of a proscribed organisation on Thursday, and guilty of fraud for lying about his far-right background on his application form to the Met Police. In July 2017, two months before he ceased being an active member of National Action, Mr Hannam applied to join the force. He was asked whether he had ever been a member of the British National Party or “similar groups”, which he denied. Just a few weeks before sending off his application, Mr Hannam spent the day with other far-right figures spray painting fascist symbols on a storm drain in the outskirts of Swindon. Despite his activity, he passed vetting checks, completed training and was a probationary constable within the emergency response team in Haringey, north London, at the time of his arrest on March 5, 2020. Police were only able to uncover Mr Hannam’s National Action membership after the database for a far-right internet forum called Iron March was leaked in November 2019.

  • Fashion Brands Making Cloth Masks You Can Buy Now

    Shop these labels to support independent designers and those on the front lines. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

    The pair met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020 where Ginger Luckey's mother "dragged" her to an event, she told the Daily Mail.

  • Top chipmakers spend big to end silicon shortage

    The world's top chipmakers are spending big to tackle a global shortage of semiconductors. Just days ago U.S. giant Intel said it would invest $20 billion to expand its advanced manufacturing capacity. Now Thursday (April 1) brings news of an even bigger plan. Taiwan's TSMC says it will invest $100 billion over three years to boost output at its plants. The firm is the world largest contract manufacturer of chips, supplying brands like Apple. Its new investment come as firms around the world reel from a lack of silicon. Strong demand for gadgets from consumers stuck at home is among the factors. The shortage has forced carmakers to cut output, and is now biting makers of phones, laptops and even home appliances like fridges. TSMC says this is a good time to invest. Besides the current shortage, it says factors like the shift to 5G phone networks should ensure that demand stays strong. TSMC shares rose around 2.5 percent on Thursday following the news.

  • Professor’s murder puts focus on grandparents’ rights in Florida

    Florida State University law professor Dan Markel was killed outside his Tallahassee home in a murder-for-hire plot in 2014, amid a bitter child-custody dispute with his ex-wife Wendi Adelson.

  • Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees

    Academy Award organisers have told nominees they don't want people to appear by Zoom.

  • WHO study reveals 'most likely' theory of COVID transmission origin

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on the W.H.O.'s report revealing how COVID was transmitted to humans.

  • 'Election integrity' becomes key buzzword in VA GOP race

    It's an issue the top GOP contenders for governor in Virginia say is a high priority: election integrity. Whether it's tightening voter ID laws, making the Department of Elections politically independent, or cleaning up voter rolls, the candidates say change is necessary to restore integrity to the voting process. With a majority of Virginia Republicans telling pollsters that they believe the election was stolen — a claim that has been repeatedly refuted by elections officials nationwide — candidates need to find a way to tap into the party base's anger about the election without linking themselves too closely to Trump's claims of voter fraud.

  • PETA Puts Down ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect': Dogs Are ‘Not Here for Human Amusement’ (Exclusive)

    PETA has condemned ABC’s “Pooch Perfect,” telling TheWrap that the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog-grooming competition show “can encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye.” And reaching for that dye — a very prominent component of “Pooch Perfect” makeovers — can be deadly, the animal-rights group warned. “Dogs are smart, loyal individuals — they’re not here for human amusement, and unfortunately, shows like ‘Pooch Perfect’ can encourage people to restrain their dog and reach for the dye, even though doing so runs the risk of causing an allergic reaction that could even be fatal, in addition to stressing the animal,” Lauren Thomasson, PETA’s senior manager of animals in film and television, told TheWrap. “PETA reminds animal guardians that dogs love us just the way we are — and we should respect them enough to do the same for them.” Also Read: Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Unleashes Accusations of Dog Abuse From Viewers ABC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment on the criticism, which did not start with PETA. A number of viewers were outspoken on Twitter Tuesday night about the content of the freshman program, with several going so far as to call it “abuse.” “You can’t convince me dogs like being poked, cut, bejeweled, and dressed up like this,” one Twitter user said of the somewhat extreme pup-pageant series, which debuted on Tuesday. “That show went from awww cute to omg are these doggos ok to I’m traumatized real quick,” another wrote. Also Read: 'The Pack' Canceled by Amazon After PETA Condemned Season 1 Treatment of Dogs (Exclusive) Ahead of the series launch, at the latest Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Wilson, “Pooch Perfect” producers and the show’s judges were asked about the dogs’ experience on the show and if there will be a “Do not try this at home” disclaimer. “Some dogs like it more than others. Some find it uncomfortable. So we made sure we had the kind of dogs that were used to the entire process,” executive producer Elan Gale said. “And, yes, there will definitely be disclaimers both on camera and off about making sure not to try it at home, generally speaking.” Also, producers emphasized that the people you’ll see “reach for the dye” on “Pooch Perfect” are professionals. Also Read: Good Boy: ABC's 'Pooch Perfect' Premiere Wins 8 PM in TV Ratings By the way, if you’re wondering why “Pitch Perfect” star Wilson is hosting this show, other than the titular pun, she is a fourth generation dog show-er. Wilson’s great-grandmother started The Beagle Club of Australia and the comedic actress’ mom is a renowned international all-breed dog show judge. Controversy or non-troversy, depending on how you personally look at it, “Pooch Perfect” got off to a pretty good-looking start in the Nielsen ratings. On Tuesday, “Pooch Perfect” premiered to a 0.6 rating, good enough to win the 8 o’clock hour across all of broadcast television. Find last night’s primetime ratings here. Read original story PETA Puts Down ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect': Dogs Are ‘Not Here for Human Amusement’ (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards on TV and Online

    Will Anya Taylor-Joy win for The Queen's Gambit? Will Regé-Jean Page take home a trophy for Bridgerton? Here's how to watch the 2021 SAG Awards on your TV and online.

  • 33 Movie Night Snacks to Fuel Your Next Binge Watch

    See recipe. See recipe. See recipe. See recipe. See recipe. If you’re short on dried herbs for this mozzarella sticks recipe, just compensate by using more of another. See recipe. Don’t scoff at the sour cherries in this Chex mix recipe!