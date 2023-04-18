Court closes murder case against Sedgwick County dad charged in toddler’s fentanyl poisoning

A first-degree murder, child endangerment and drug possession case filed last year against a Sedgwick County father whose 1-year-old son died from fentanyl poisoning has been dismissed after the father was found dead at a Haysville motel last month.

Jordan Wayne Lien, 30, died on March 9, two weeks after he pleaded not guilty in the toddler’s July 3, 2022, death, Sedgwick County District Court records show. Haysville police Chief Jeff Whitfield said Tuesday by email that Lien’s cause of death is pending a determination from the coroner’s office but that there “were no indications of anything suspicious” at the scene, 301 E. 71st St. South, which is the address for the Haysville Express Inn.

The case “is still under investigation,” limiting his ability to say more, Whitfield said in the email.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office last fall charged Lien with first-degree felony murder, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl after his toddler son, Lucca Lien, was rushed to a hospital on July 3 when he became unresponsive at the Heritage Inn motel, near 47th South and Broadway.

Toxicology screening conducted as part of the 13-month-old’s autopsy “showed very high levels of fentanyl in the (boy’s) heart blood and brain tissue” that were “well into commonly accepted fatal range,” although it was unclear exactly how the boy was exposed to the drug and whether it was accidental or intentional, his autopsy report says.

The boy also had a skull fracture, bruising and a cut on his head but the coroner couldn’t determine whether those contributed to his death, according to the report.

Jordan Lien was out of jail on bond at the time of his death. The court closed the case on March 22.