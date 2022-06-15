Court convicts man accused of murdering brother of former ASU basketball star

Dantreil Griffin

A man accused of murdering the younger brother of former ASU basketball star Zylan Cheatham in 2018 was convicted on Tuesday.

The Maricopa County Superior Court convicted Dantreil Griffin, 28, for the December 2018 murder of Wanyaa Stewart, 22, in Tempe.

A grand jury indicted Griffin for premeditated murder in the first degree, along with assisting a criminal street gang, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm within Tempe city limits, according to Maricopa County Superior Court records.

From the Courthouse: A guilty verdict was reached yesterday in court against defendant Dantreil Griffin. Griffin was found guilty on all four charges, including first-degree murder, for crimes committed in December of 2018 in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/YawghLGG12 — MaricopaCounty Atty. (@marcoattorney) June 15, 2022

Stewart was shot to death on Dec. 29, 2018, at a gas station in Tempe by then 25-year-old Griffin, the court found.

Stewart had been adding air into a flat tire when he was shot, according to the probable cause statement from police. Griffin then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man.

Police reported in early 2019 that Griffin and Stewart had already had conflicts in the past.

Griffin still awaits sentencing at this time, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Griffin’s lawyer, Ashley Traher, did not respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Court convicts man in 2018 Tempe murder of Zylan Cheatham's brother