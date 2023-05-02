Court convicts Montgomery lawyer of exploiting elderly veteran

A Montgomery lawyer has been convicted of exploiting an elderly veteran, a felony offense, the attorney general's office announced Monday in a news release.

John Warren Godwin, 39, pled guilty to the charge in Montgomery County Circuit Court, which resulted from his position as guardian and conservator of the veteran. The court sentenced Godwin to a 10-year suspended sentence and five years probation for the felony.

The attorney general's office opened an investigation into Godwin in June 2022, according to the release.

Godwin admitted that he neglected the veteran by failing to pay property taxes on his home, which led to the home being sold to a third party at a tax sale. Godwin then failed to redeem the property. Because of this, the veteran's home was permanently lost.

Godwin agreed to pay the veteran the value of the home: $345,000. He also permanently surrendered hislicense with the Alabama State Bar and disclaimed "any and all bequests, interests, inheritances and duties from any and all last wills and testaments of the victim," according to the release. He is also paying all court costs and fees.

Because of his cooperation, the attorney general's office agreed "to not bring any additional charges related to Godwin’s service as a guardian and conservator," according to the release.

A bank alerted the attorney general's office to Godwin's actions, the release stated. Godwin was court-appointed to represent the veteran in 2018.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

