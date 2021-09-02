Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose.

In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed.

The Smoking Gun reports the 58-year-old alleged victim repeatedly declined to cooperate in Wilson’s case, causing prosecutors to drop the charges. The defense successfully argued last month to have him barred as a witness at the trial because of his actions.

Wilson’s confrontation with Walker occurred in November 2018 when he objected to her “farting loudly.” She is accused of threatening to “gut” him with a small knife that she allegedly displayed. Walker said the suspect, who’s now 40, caused him to “fear that he was going to be stabbed.”

Police tracked down Wilson about a half-mile from where the alleged incident occurred and placed her under arrest.