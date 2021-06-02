Court date for husband in South Windsor woman's death moved to July 15

Jun. 2—The court hearing for Tahj Hutchinson, the husband of a South Windsor woman facing first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with her death, has been moved to July 15.

The hearing, which will be remote, was originally scheduled for Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court. The Hartford State Attorney's office did not return questions about why the hearing was postponed.

However, State Attorney Sharmese Walcott said in an email that the investigation is ongoing in the case.

Hutchinson's bond was increased by half a million to $1.5 million on May 24 after Manchester Superior Court Judge Peter McShane heard an emotional statement on behalf of the family of Jessica Edwards vigorously condemning Hutchinson, who South Windsor police say has admitted to killing her.

After Edwards was reported missing on May 10, police found her body on May 21 in a wooded area of East Hartford. Hutchinson, 22, admitted in a more than two-hour interview with officers outside his parent's home on Fairview Street in Manchester that he had caused her death during a fight at their condo, according to South Windsor police Officer Daniel Cain's affidavit.

Hutchinson also told police that he put his wife's body into his SUV just before her family arrived at the South Windsor condo on the night of May 10 to check on her, Cain reported.