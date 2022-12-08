Court date moved for former South Dakota Senate candidate accused of child abuse

A Wood man who unsuccessfully ran for the South Dakota Senate and is accused of abusing his daughter has had his court date moved to until after the new year.

Joel Matthew Koskan, 44, faces a felony child abuse charge for acts that were alleged to have happened between Oct. 5, 2014 and Oct. 5, 2020, according to a complaint filed in the sixth judicial circuit out of Mellette County. Koskan exposed the now 20-year-old victim to "sexual grooming behaviors," according to court documents.

Koskan was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, but his court date was moved to 9:30 a.m. March 13, 2023.

At the time the charges were revealed a day ahead of Election Day in November, according to previous reporting. Koskan, a Republican, ended up losing his race in District 26 to Democrat Sen.-elect Shawn Bordeaux.

According to court documents, a motion for continuance was filed Tuesday.

Plea deal in the works

According to the complaint, which was seen by reporters before it sealed by a judge, Koskan had inappropriate sexual contact with a female relative when she was a child that led to her being raped multiple times as a teenager. He also tracked the victim's location via GPS tracking through her phone and vehicle. The victim made a report to the Spink County Sheriff's Office in May.

While a proposed plea agreement was filed in court in November following the allegations, signatures on the paperwork were dated in September before Koskan was formally charged with child abuse.

In the plea agreement, all prison time would be suspended for Koskan if he agreed to plea guilty. Felony child abuse typically comes with a 10-year prison sentence.

Koskan would also agree to:

Completing a psycho-sexual assessment as well as pay the victim's individual therapy sessions with a therapist of her choosing if she decides to attend therapy, according to the agreement.

Paying the victim's course of study, including any tuition, fees, books and room/board at an accredited academic institution. The obligation will cease upon the victim's graduation or until she reaches the age of 22, whichever comes first, according to court documents.

A 2017 Chevy Malibu in the victim's possession provided by Koskan will be signed over to her guaranteeing her continued use of the vehicle.

Providing health, eye and dental insurance for the victim until she graduates or reaches the age of 22, whichever comes first, according to court documents.

Koskan will have no contact, either by direct or indirect means, except as authorized by the court with the victim.

