Court date in near future for 2019 murder suspect

Apr. 27—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge is hoping to get a trial date by June in the case of an Ashland man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death and leaving her body in the front lawn of a home in 2019.

Jason D. Blevins, 41, has been in custody more than four years after being arrested in connection with the January 2019 killing of Ericka Spradlin.

In a case with many continuances, Boyd County Judge John Vincent said he wanted to get a trial date set.

Public defender Whitney Davis — who was filling in for Blevins's attorney, Brian Hewlett — said the defense requested one more pretrial conference to make sure all the evidence is in.

"I'll honor the defense's request in order to safeguard his constitutional rights, but I'm ordering that we pick a trial date at that hearing," Vincent said.

Vincent set a new date for June 15.

