Court date in Ogdensburg stabbing case adjourned again

Sep. 6—OGDENSBURG — Proceedings in Ogdensburg City Court for the suspect in the murder of an Ogdensburg teen in August have been delayed another week.

On Aug. 10, Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Deviller St., Ogdensburg, was charged by city police with second-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon, among others, in the stabbing death of Bryson R. Jenks, 19, in the early morning hours that day in the 400 block of Paterson Street.

Durham remains in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, Canton, without bail.

This is the second adjournment for Durham. After his arraignment on Aug. 10, he was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 which was then postponed until Sept. 5. Following a request from Durham's counsel, he will now appear in City Court on Tuesday.

Since City Court does not handle felony charges, the murder case is expected to be transferred to St. Lawrence County Court at some point.

Durham was on parole for a 2011 first-degree attempted assault conviction and is a Class 3 sex offender, the highest risk classification.