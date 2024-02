Feb. 13—A preliminary hearing date for Aleisea Lynnae Owens, accused in the poisoning death of baby Iris Rita Alfera, has been delayed.

The hearing, scheduled for this afternoon, has been continued until 1 p.m. April 9 in Courtroom 1 of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

The reason for the change is that Owens has secured private counsel, who requested the continuance.

This story will be updated.

