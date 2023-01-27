Court date set for accused rape suspects

Jan. 27—LORETTO, Pa. — Two out-of-state men will appear in district court Feb. 8, accused of raping an intoxicated woman last year in Loretto, authorities said.

Loretto police charged Marcel Mami, 20, of Frederick, Maryland, and Daunte White, 20, of Wharton, New Jersey, with raping the woman at a party in February 2022. The incident allegedly occurred in the basement of a St. Mary Street residence. They are also charged with unlawful restraint.

Both are listed as linebackers on the St. Francis University football roster.

A university spokeswoman would not confirm Friday if White and Mami are students or their status.

A student protest is planned for noon Tuesday on the Mall in front of Scotus Hall and Padua Hall.

Mami and White were arraigned Tuesday and sent to Cambria County prison after each failed to post 10% of $75,000 bond. White later posted bond.

They will answer the charges before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.