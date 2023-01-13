Court date set for homeless man accused of hate crime attack at New Bedford City Hall

NEW BEDFORD — A 24-year-old former Lakeville man facing a hate crime charge for allegedly using a racial slur against a city official while threatening to kill him and spitting in his face at City Hall is due back in New Bedford District Court on Jan. 24.

Franklin Garcia, who was believed to have been homeless at the time of the alleged attack on Nov. 19, was initially charged with assault and battery for spitting in New Bedford Election Commission Department head Manuel DeBrito's eye during the confrontation at New Bedford City Hall.

DeBrito said he frequently saw Garcia in City Hall on weekdays using the bathroom, and would say hi to him and wish him a good day. Garcia didn't really reply back, DeBrito said. "He would just kind of grunt. I got a bad feeling about him, but I talk to everybody. It's the courteous thing to do."

City Hall was closed Nov. 19, but election officials were working on tabulations. DeBrito said the custodian was letting people in for that, and that Garcia threatened and swore at him when he told him the building was closed.The custodian asked DeBrito if he could lock the door. "I said, fine. You don't have to deal with that."

Election Commission Dept. head Manuel DeBrito said the incident outside City Hall can help promote better awareness that racism should never be condoned.

Garcia saw them at the door from across the street and started yelling, DeBrito said. "We couldn't really hear him because we were inside. I opened the door and said, 'Hey, we're closed today.' And that's when he started with racial slurs, derogatory stuff."

Garcia also threatened to kill him. DeBrito, who had a cast on one arm from his hand to his bicep because of a torn tendon in his wrist, approached him.

DeBrito said he laughed, which incensed Garcia. "And then he yelled in my face, 'I'm going to kill you,' with the n-word, and he spit in my face and then he takes off. It got in my eyes."

DeBrito had to go to the hospital for tests and to have his eyes cleansed. He has to go back in six months to be retested.

DeBrito said, "It's sad that this stuff happens. I don't want people to think this is what New Bedford is, because it's not. We're a melting pot of a city. I absolutely love New Bedford, born and raised. It's not what it is, but to say that this stuff doesn't happen — I don't think that's an accurate description, either. It happens. We need to talk about it. We need to call it out because we don't want it to happen in our city. So I'm very vocal about it. If we can learn something, take something positive out of my situation, let's do so."

In this Standard-Time file photo, New Bedford Election Commissioner Manuel DeBrito administers the election oath prior to the start of the Ward 1 recount Oct. 10, 2019.

Garcia's criminal history

Garcia has been arraigned on the assault and battery charge and the Jan. 24 court date is for a pre-trial conference. It's not clear whether he'll be arraigned on the civil rights violation at that time. He is also due in court to make a payment to settle an unrelated shoplifting charge against him lodged by Fairhaven Police.

In that case, he was charged in connection with stealing a $13.98 watch and $6.88 in deodorant from the Fairhaven Walmart on Sept. 21. When questioned by police, he said he had only taken the bottle of deodorant because "I stink," according to the police report. He was wearing a watch on each wrist, and told police he had recently purchased one of them.

Garcia had also faced another unrelated charge of assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from an incident in Wareham. In that case, he allegedly threatened a man with a knife. It was continued without a finding for six months in Wareham District Court on Dec. 19. The incident occurred on Oct. 25, 2021, on Cranberry Highway in Wareham. The victim said Garcia walked in front of his car in a parking lot, causing him to stop short. The victim said he honked his horn at Garcia and a verbal argument ensued. Garcia, he said, pulled a large knife out a backpack and walked toward the car. The victim drove away and told police. According to the police report, Garcia admitted to pulling out the knife, but said he quickly put it back. A witness, whom Garcia worked for at the time at a fast-food restaurant, said he saw Garcia pull out the knife, but added he didn't see him walk toward the vehicle or make threatening statements.

New Bedford City Hall

What the New Bedford Police reported

New Bedford Police Officer Christopher Cotter responded to City Hall and investigated the Nov. 19 incident.

Cotter's report states Garcia became hostile, calling on DeBrito to fight him after he couldn't get into City Hall. When he refused, Garcia then stated that he would kill DeBrito and called him the n-word.

Cotter stated in his report that he had dealt with Garcia earlier on a disturbance call in the downtown area.He found him downtown following the City Hall incident, and tried to talk to him but Garcia initially tried to run from him.

When he stopped running, Cotter told him he just wanted to ask him about what happened at City Hall. According to his report, Garcia responded, "I didn't do anything! They started yelling at me for using the bathroom! Those people don't like white people in that building!"

He also gave Cotter a false name and date of birth of a man who resembles Garcia. When that proved to be false identification, Garcia said he was tired of being arrested for the warrant related to the Wareham incident.Garcia was then arrested without incident.

The case was further investigated by New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola, who is designated to investigate hate crimes for the department.

A check on Garcia's record showed he was charged with “disturbing a school” and a “civil rights violation” following an incident at the READS Academy in Middleboro on Jan. 10, 2017, according to Carola's report. According to its website, READS Academy is a "therapeutic day school that serves children and adolescents between the ages of 5 to 22 who have been diagnosed with emotional, behavioral neuro-developmental and learning disabilities, and require specialized instruction and services to meet their needs."

According to the Middleboro school resource officer's report, Garcia made “racially charged threats” against “African American” students, referring to them as “f—— n——.” The report stated he created such a disturbance that he was placed into a separate therapeutic space within the building to calm down. Shortly thereafter, according to the report, he resumed calling out Black students by their names and referring to them by the same obscene, racist epithet.

The school was described as being ethnically diverse, and it was further reported that much of the Black population of the school was enraged by his behavior. Garcia was eventually placed under arrest. Carola stated it appeared he was later convicted of disturbing the school, but the civil rights violation was dismissed.

Carola also followed up on information from DeBrito about an incident involving Garcia and a man who works at the downtown library.

The man told Carola that he had repeatedly observed the apparently homeless Garcia sleeping outside during the cold weather. The man said he felt compelled to assist Garcia and offered him help in finding shelter. During the conversation, according to the report, Garcia said he would not go to the shelter because there are “Blacks and Puerto Ricans” there, and suggested he would be harassed because he is white.

Carola stated in his report that Garcia "demonstrated gross animosity toward non-white individuals," and used "a long-recognized derogatory racial slur" during the City Hall and READS Academy incidents.

Carola stated, "This animosity manifested in a physical attack on Mr. DeBrito (a Black male) during which he used force in the form of spitting. This assault and battery was motivated, at least in part, by Garcia's bias. This is indicated by the racial slur that he used during the confrontation, as well as his previous history which led to his arrest in Middleborough. At the time of this attack, DeBrito had a constitutionally protected right to personal security, which was violated by Garcia’s assault, and was motivated by racial bias. To that end, the undersigned has filed an application for a complaint against Garcia for his violation of the civil rights law."

What is a legally defined 'hate crime'?

According to the state Attorney General's Office, "Hate crimes are crimes that are motivated by the offender’s bias toward the victim because the victim is a member of a protected group."

There are three elements under the primary Massachusetts hate crime statute:

1. Underlying criminal offense: The offender committed an assault or a battery upon the victim or damaged the victim’s property;

2. Offender’s intent: The offender acted with the intent to intimidate the victim;

3. Victim’s protected characteristic: The offender targeted the victim because of the victim’s race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or other protected characteristic.

DeBrito said, "I'll say it a million times. It's not enough to just say I'm not racist. That's pushing it aside and saying it's not my issue. It's all of our issue. We've got to be anti-racism. We have to call it out."

He added, "I hear it all the time: 'Manny, you're educated. You've got a good job. You come from a good family. This stuff doesn't happen to you.' In spite of having all these things, it doesn't stop some people from seeing me as less than human or beneath them, just based off the color of my skin. All that other stuff is irrelevant. It's just a lesson for everybody."

