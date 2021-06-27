Court date set in motorcycle vs. cop case

Jun. 27—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man indicted recently on charges of attempting to run over a police officer with a motorcycle was arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Blake Meadows, 29, is accused of attempting to run over an Ashland Police officer with a motorcycle on June 8, after allegedly being caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

On Friday, Meadows had his first day in circuit court following his June 16 indictment on charges of attempted theft of auto parts between $500 and $10,000 in value, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police and three traffic violations.

After telling Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis that he was unemployed due to drug abuse, Public Defender Rhese McKenzie was appointed to the case.

The judge set a pretrial hearing for July 23 and did not reduce Meadows's bond.

