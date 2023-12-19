Court dates coming up in Lodi murder cases

Dec. 19—The second of two men accused of killing a Lodi liquor store owner is set to be sentenced next month.

Sheridan Thomas, Jr. appeared before Judge Lance Jacot in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Dec. 12 for a motion for a new trial.

According to court records, a juror in Thomas' case was suspected for misconduct. The juror was questioned on Dec. 12.

The motion for a new trial was denied, and Thomas will now appear before Jacot on Jan. 8 for sentencing.

His co-defendant, Larry Thornton, was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the murder of Gurminder "Gary" Parmar.

On Nov. 13, 2020 at about 11 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 548 S. Sacramento St.

Upon arrival, officers found Parmar, 56, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but Parmar died at the scene, police said.

Thomas, Thornton and Maleek Carter-Rea were arrested Dec. 4, 2020 with the help of the Stockton Police Department.

A fourth suspect, a 17-year-old Stockton boy, was arrested days later.

Charges against Carter-Rea were eventually dropped.

Allenbaugh to appear

Randall Allenbaugh, the Lodi transient accused of killing two teenagers near Salas Park in 2021, will appear before Judge Charlotte Orcutt on Feb. 5 for a hearing to consider setting a new trial.

Allenbaugh was scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of Chimera Skaggs and Skyler McConnell in June, but requested a new attorney and new trial.

He has appeared for a motion for a new trial hearing four times since that request, with the latest occurring Dec. 18.

He was granted a new attorney in July.

On Nov. 16, 2021, at about 8 a.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the reports of two individuals laying near the railroad tracks north of Harney Lane. Responding officers located two stabbing victims — later identified as Skaggs and McConnell — both of whom were deceased.

Shortly after, officers received information about a possible third victim at Salas Park, where they came into contact with Allenbaugh.

During the investigation, police determined that Allenbaugh was the suspect in the stabbings and arrested him later that day. Skaggs' parents said their daughter and McConnell — who were living in a tent together near the railroad tracks that pass Salas park — had a handful of arguments with Allenbaugh prior to the murders.