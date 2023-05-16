Court dates set for McGuff, Brazil homicide defendant

May 16—Jon L. McGuff, accused of murder and jailed in the shooting death of William "Billy" Matherly in Brazil, appeared in Clay County Superior Court on Tuesday.

A pre-trial conference was set for July 17 and a trial date was set for Dec. 18, according to court records available online. A public defender was appointed for McGuff, 25, or Reelsville.

Police said they were called to the area of 310 N. Leavitt St. shortly before 4 p.m. May 11 and found Matherly unresponsive. An autopsy would later show he'd been shot four times.

Witnesses informed officers that McGuff drove a white pickup truck at a high rate of speed into the residence's driveway, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Indiana State Police Detective Don Curtis Jr.

Kristi Cooprider, who witnesses variously said had dated Matherly in the past or was his wife but was possibly going to get back together with him, was on the truck's passenger side.

McGuff emerged from the truck with a black Glock pistol and shot Matherly four times, witnesses reported. Cooprider appeared upset, but entered the residence and retrieved some items and then she and McGuff got back in the truck and took off.

Witnesses identified McGuff as the shooter, and one confirmed his identity by photograph.

On the morning of May 12, McGuff surrendered himself to police at the law offices of attorney Rowdy Williams. Officers located the black Glock handgun, which McGuff told them was the one used in the shooting. McGuff was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Justice Center.

At one point Cooprider told police Matherly had charged the truck with his knife out while threatening to kill her and McGuff and trying to open the truck door. She said McGuff shot Matherly after several warnings.