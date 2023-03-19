Court to decide if Holland man will head to trial after fatal June 2022 shooting

GRAND HAVEN — A hearing was held Thursday, March 16, in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court to determine if a teen charged with murder is psychologically able to stand trial, reports The Grand Haven Tribune.

Cinecca Madison, 19, faces a felony murder charge, which carries a possible sentence of life in prison, following the shooting death of 19-year-old Antory Burrell near Hope College in June 2022.

Madison also faces a charge of assault with intent to murder and two felony firearm charges for a pistol used in the fatal Holland shooting.

According to police, Burrell and 18-year-old Demontae Knight Junior were shot while riding their bikes near 16th Street and College Avenue. Court documents state Burrell was shot four times and Knight was shot six or seven times. Knight told police he acted dead to avoid being shot again.

Madison was found competent to stand trial during a September hearing. He pleaded not guilty in November. According to court staff, Judge Karen Miedema is still determining whether the case will go to trial following the latest hearing.

