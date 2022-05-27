Court to decide if teen will face murder charges as adult

May 27—A Vigo County juvenile magistrate will determine if a Terre Haute teenager charged in the death of Chloe Carroll will face trial in adult court.

Prosecutors say Montez Ellington Jr., now 16, shot Carroll five times outside of a gas station near 13th and Poplar Streets in July, 2021, killing Carroll, 15, of Terre Haute.

Ellington Jr. faces charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness. He was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Another teenager, Cody Scherb, 17, was charged and already has entered into adult court. Scherb faces felony charges of theft of a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Magistrate Daniel Kelly gave Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts, and defense attorney Kay Beehler, 21 days for each attorney to file written responses after a two-day hearing that ended Thursday.

Kelly's ruling will determine if Ellington will be tried in adult court or remain in the juvenile system.

The defense was heard Thursday, with Beehler painting Ellington Jr. as a child who grew up in a home filled with violence and drugs. Relatives also spoke on the difficulty to understand Ellington Jr. at an early age, adding he was often bullied at school and saying the teen "can't talk well."

His father, Montez Ellington Sr., testified his son had seen shootouts at the age of 4 or 5, "with people shooting at us and shooting at them." Ellington Jr. also witnessed his father in physical fights "a couple of times."

The father said Ellington Jr. did not speak until he was 4 and had to go to speech therapy, adding the youth has memory issues and cannot do laundry.

Ellington Sr. testified he had been in and out of jail during his son's youth, including a 10-month period in 2010 and also from 2018 to March of this year.

Roberts countered saying, the teen "had a gun and pulled the trigger five times. Isn't that why he is here?". He added the defendant is not "charged with having a bad childhood."

In questioning, Ellington Sr. said he taught his son to "not to let anyone pick on him at school" and not to snitch. Roberts countering saying the father raised the son "to attack people" and taught that it is "okay to use physical violence."

Another defense witness was Corby Bubp, neuropsychologist and CEO at Brain Performance and Psychology Center in Indianapolis. Bubp specializes in neuro-psychological evaluation and treatment of brain-based disorders.

Bubp testifed Ellington Jr. has an IQ of 69, placing him "in the 2 percentile" with a mild intellectual disability. He said Ellington Jr. has a 9-year-old's mentality. He said the teen's mental flexibility is very impaired and he is unable to process two pieces of information at the same time.

Bubp said the teenager has organic brain syndrome, which causes short-term memory loss and leads to trouble performing routine tasks.

Roberts countered that Ellington Jr. is at the mildest or least of of four levels of intelligence disability, with the other levels being moderate, severe and profound.

Beehler asked Bubp what would happen if Ellington Jr. were placed into an adult prison. The neuropsychologist said it would be "equivalent of putting an 8- or 9-year-old into an adult prison."

Roberts countered, saying the purpose of this hearing was not sentencing. Roberts said that while Ellington Jr.'s overall IQ was 69, he scored higher in individual sections, such as 72 in verbal index; 71 in perception; and 84 in processing speed, which is the ability to visually scan. But Ellington Jr. also scored 69 in working memory.

Roberts asked Bubp if someone with a mild intellectual disability and that he had reviewed had ever committed murder. Bubp said he could cite four people in his 20-year history that had. He said he had performed thousands of evaluations.

Beehler countered, saying even with a score of 84 in processing speed, that is in the 14 percentile, so 86% do better.

