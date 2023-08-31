Court to decide whether 84-year-old man should stand trial in shooting of Ralph Yarl

Andrew Lester is expected to appear in a Clay County courtroom Thursday morning for a hearing that will decide whether he will stand trial in the shooting of Ralph Yarl in a Kansas City Northland neighborhood earlier this year.

The preliminary hearing for 84-year-old Lester is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m at the Clay County Courthouse in Liberty.

Lester is the white Kansas City homeowner who was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of Yarl, who is Black.

Yarl, who was 16 years old at the time, had mistakenly gone to the wrong address on April 13 while trying to pick up his younger brothers from a similar address one street over. Yarl had mixed up Northeast 115th Terrace and Northeast 115th Street.

When the teen rang the doorbell, Lester allegedly shot Yarl twice — once in the head and once in the arm.

Yarl later told police he was shot immediately after Lester opened the door, and he overheard Lester say: “Don’t come around here.”

During an interview with police, Lester accused Yarl of pulling his door handle — an account that is disputed by Yarl and his family —and said he shot him because he was “scared to death” of the tall, Black stranger at his door.

The case grabbed international attention, as activists said the shooting highlights longstanding racism in Kansas City’s Northland as well as across the country.

Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing the Yarl family, said the teenager was shot “because he was armed with nothing other than his Black skin.”

Lester wasn’t charged until four days after the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

Yarl, who is now 17, started his senior year last week at Staley High School in Kansas City’s Northland.

The preliminary hearing on Thursday will be allow prosecutors to call witnesses and present evidence supporting the charges. Yarl’s attorney will be able to cross-examine witnesses.

Twelve witnesses, including Yarl, are expected to testify. The hearing is expected to last one day but could stretch into Friday.

If the judge concludes there is probable cause to believe the crime was committed by the defendant, Lester will be bound over for trial. If the judge does not believe the evidence establishes probable cause, the charges will be dismissed.

The hearing will give the public a first glimpse at the evidence gathered in the case. A judge in May granted a protective order because of ongoing threats and harassment toward Lester.

The judge’s decision sealed all discovery in the case, preventing the public from viewing certain filings, including materials and evidence that could be used at trial.