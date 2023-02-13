Court to decide whether Whatcom’s newly elected judge can hear 123 DUI criminal cases

A judge will decide late Monday whether Whatcom County’s newly-elected District Court judge will be allowed to hear more than 100 drunken driving cases or be forced to remove himself.

Just days after he took the bench in early January, the Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office took drastic steps to stop District Court Judge Jonathan Rands from hearing roughly 123 DUI-related criminal cases. Prosecuting attorneys didn’t believe Rands, a former DUI defense attorney, could fairly handle them.

Prosecutors filed a restraining order temporarily barring Rands from hearing the cases, and asked a higher court to order Rands to remove himself permanently from handling the cases.

Rands pushed back, arguing the prosecutor’s office was attempting to intimidate him in his first few weeks as judge, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

The situation has concerned judges statewide, who say the actions of the prosecutor’s office are impeding judicial independence and the will of the voters.

Whatcom County District Court consists of two elected judges who serve four-year terms and preside over cases that include criminal misdemeanors, no-contact orders, general civil actions, small claims and infractions, such as traffic tickets and code violations.

Rands was elected to the District Court bench after winning the November election with 62.3% of the vote. Rands won against senior deputy prosecuting attorney Gordon Jenkins, who remains an attorney within the county prosecutor’s office.

Rands was sworn in as judge Jan. 9 and took over the caseload of his predecessor, former Judge Matthew Elich, who retired.

Courtroom packed Monday

Dozens of current and former judges, attorneys and other court officials packed the courtroom in person and virtually for a hearing Monday morning, Feb. 13, that will ultimately determine whether Rands will be allowed to hear roughly 6% of the cases before him.

Attorneys for both the county prosecutor’s office and District court made arguments as to whether a higher court should take “extraordinary measures” to force Rands to remove himself from the cited cases.

Story continues

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Levi Uhrig said Rands had a clear and legal duty to remove himself from handling the cases once affidavits of prejudice were filed against him in the cases. By refusing to recuse, Rands deprived the state of its right to file affidavits and exceeded his judicial authority, Uhrig said.

Affidavits of prejudice are filed against judges in cases where attorneys don’t believe they can have an impartial trial or hearing before the judge.

Uhrig said that Rands also acted illegally by continuing to issue rulings in some of the cases after declining to remove himself, which made those rulings void.

Prosecutors argued Rands was not an official judge who had the authority to act in cases until he took the judicial oath of office in early January. The prosecutor’s office could not have filed its affidavits until after Rands was sworn in as judge, Uhrig argued.

Rands also does not get to choose which cases he maintains jurisdiction over and unlawfully denied recusing himself, Uhrig said Monday.

The prosecutor’s office concluded by asking a Whatcom County Superior Court judge to issue writs of mandamus and certiorari, which would require Rands to remove himself from hearing the affidavited cases and would void any rulings Rands had made in the cases since prosecutors requested he not hear them.

The writs being sought by the prosecutor’s office are an “extraordinary remedy” that the court should think hard about before granting, said Shane Brady, a special attorney appointed Jan. 27 to represent District Court, and by extension Rands, in the writs case.

Brady said Monday that Rands did not act illegally or unlawfully. There is no basis for the prosecutor’s office to have sought the writs and no basis for either of them to be granted, Brady argued.

Rands was following court rules and law when determining to remove himself from handling the cases, Brady said.

He argued prosecutor’s were reading too much into court rules and said their argument was a metaphysical one focused on determining when a judge becomes a judge. Prosecuting attorneys knew since Rands won the election in early November, and since the results were certified later that month, that Rands would be taking over the cases handled by his predecessor come January, Brady said.

Nothing about Rands denying to recuse himself affects the 123 criminal cases or prosecuting attorneys’ abilities to prosecute them, Brady said, echoing arguments he made in earlier court filings in the writs case. Brady said the cases are still free to be prosecuted, the accused people still have their rights to fair trials and that no harm would be done by having Rands handle the cases.

DUI evidence

Monday’s court case links back to an issue over DUI evidence, and ultimately back to Rands himself.

While running a multi-county DUI defense law firm, Rands partnered with a fellow DUI defense attorney to file so-called “Kitsap” motions in November and December in two Whatcom County District Court cases. The motions alleged the software used by breath test machines, and whose results are often entered by prosecutors in drunken driving cases, didn’t follow state law. The two cases became representative for all DUI cases in Whatcom County, according to court records.

The then-sitting District Court judges ruled in December that the breath test results could be used as evidence during trial, denying the so-called “Kitsap” motions.

The breath test issue, first brought up in Kitsap County, has now been taken up by the Washington State Supreme Court. The case could be heard during the high court’s spring or fall term.

Concerns grow

District Court prosecuting attorneys grew concerned after Rands made several comments his second day as judge saying he would rehear the “Kitsap” motions. Rands also said attorneys could present him with records from one of the two cases he had handled as a private defense attorney so he could make his own ruling on the breath test motion, the court records state.

Prosecutors then filed approximately 50 affidavits of prejudice against Rands in cases where a breath test motion may be possible. The cases included DUI, physical control and minor operating cases filed before Nov. 6, court records show.

During a court session on Jan. 17, Rands declined to remove himself from handling the affidavited cases, saying the affidavits were untimely, and then made rulings in some of the cases.

Prosecutors believed Rands was revealing he couldn’t remain impartial in DUI cases and filed affidavits in all remaining DUI cases before him. In total, 133 affidavits of prejudice were filed against Rands within his first three weeks on the bench.

The prosecutor’s office also filed petitions Jan. 20 seeking writs of mandamus and certiorari from Whatcom County Superior Court that would require Rands to recuse himself in all the affidavited cases and would void any rulings Rands had made in the cases since prosecutors requested he not hear them.

The same day, a temporary restraining order was also issued against Rands, barring him from handling the affidavited criminal cases, The Herald previously reported.

Serving the public

The affidavits filed by the prosecutor’s office are preventing a newly elected judge from doing his job, Brady, the special attorney for District Court, argued in documents filed earlier in the writs case.

Brady said barring one of two seated judges in District Court from hearing more than 100 cases prevented District Court from serving the public.

Nothing about Rands’ decision to deny recusing himself from hearing the affidavited cases prevents attorneys from still prosecuting the cases or filing motions in them, Brady wrote in court documents and reiterated in court Monday morning. The prosecuting attorneys are free to prosecute the cases without hindrance from District Court, he stated.

Rands has also said that if breath test motions are made in cases he is handling, or if there are requests made that are related to documents and issues he helped create and argued as an attorney before becoming a judge, he will recuse himself from handling those motions, court records show.

While the prosecutor’s office can disagree with Rands’ decision to not recuse himself, it doesn’t justify the extraordinary steps it took by requesting a higher court take emergency action, Brady wrote.