Court decides officers didn't have grounds to arrest man with 'F--- the Police' shirt





A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that officers did not have probable cause to arrest an Ohio man who wore a "F--- the Police" shirt and cursed at the deputies during a county fair in 2016.

In the opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati ruled on First Amendment rights, arguing Michael Wood was protected under the Constitution and should not have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges, no matter how vulgar his speech.

"While Wood's speech was profane, the circumstances did not create a situation where violence was likely to result," the opinion read. "We therefore conclude that the First Amendment protected Wood's speech and thus his disorderly conduct arrest lacked probable cause."

Tuesday's decision in the case of Wood V. Eubanks overturns a district court's ruling in favor of the deputies, which granted summary judgement to the police because Woods' speech was not protected. The appeals court ruling turns the case back to the district court for further proceedings.

In July 2016, Wood attended a fair in Clark County, a jurisdiction nestled between Dayton and Columbus, wearing the "F-- the police shirt." Deputies noticed the shirt and commented on it, but did not take action until someone called 911 about the t-shirt's message, according to court documents.

According to court documents, deputies Jacob Shaw, Mario Troutman, and Matthew Yates approached Wood two separate times about the shirt. On the second incident, they were joined by three more deputies, Joseph Johnson, Chad Eubanks and Cherish Steiger, and the officers persuaded Wood to leave the fairgrounds.

But an argument ensued near the exit gate, and Wood eventually shouted: "Do you know what the legal definition of battery is, [expletive]? Then try to find out," which led to the officers arresting him for disorderly conduct.

Wood, who maintains he had a constitutional right to wear the shirt, filed a lawsuit for false arrest and retaliation.

"Because there was no probable cause to arrest Wood for his conduct, and because Wood's right to be free from arrest was clearly established, the officers are not entitled to qualified immunity," the opinion reads. "In the absence of any evidence that Wood was unreasonably loud, there was no probable cause to arrest Wood for his profanities alone."

Among other cases, the court cited the case of Henry v. City of Flint as precedent. In that case, a Michigan man was arrested for a profanity-laced verbal dispute with an officer. In 2020, the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit denied summary judgement to the officer.