Court decision and statement: Security Service of Ukraine explains how Medvedchuk was exchanged

0
Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:54

The exchange of Viktor Medvedchuk, the godfather of Vladimir Putin and a former MP who was accused of treason in Ukraine, took place according to a court decision and a statement written by Medvedchuk himself.

Source: Vasyl Maliuk, the Acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate; Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President, at a briefing on the exchange of prisoners

Quote from Maliuk: "This August, relevant legislative changes took place, and the legislator helped us.

The grounds [of exchange] are Medvedchuk's statement, as well as the decision of the coordination centre headed by Kyrylo Budanov. The investigative unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the Prosecutor's Office, received an initiative letter from him [Budanov ed.].

After that, a prosecutor from the Prosecutor General’s Office applies to the court of first instance, where the case is under consideration, and the court makes a decision. That happened the day before yesterday, and it served as the appropriate legal basis for the exchange we had made yesterday."

Details: In turn, Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate expressed his opinion "from the point of view of intelligence", saying that Medvedchuk is someone most needed by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (the FSB).

"At this stage, Medvedchuk is most needed by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation itself, and not by anyone in particular. He is the person who used to run the financing of many agent networks here in general, the financing of certain officials and the filling of the secret budget of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. They really need him. He is a tool of both influence and money laundering. This is the main reason why they fought so hard for him," says the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate.

At the same time, Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, was asked why Russia is interested in Medvedchuk; Yermak replied that "this [man] is a very powerful carrier of information for them."

Background: 

  • On 21 September, as part of prisoner swap with the Russian occupiers, Ukraine succeeded in releasing 215 Ukrainian defenders, including 10 foreigners. The Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is the godfather of Putin’s daughter, together with 55 Russian occupiers have been returned to Russia.

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician who is the godfather of Putin’s daughter – ed.] undergone all the investigative measures provided for by law, and "It is not a pity to trade Medvedchuk for real warriors".

  • Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin noted that the testimony of Viktor Medvedchuk, the former Ukrainian MP who was suspected of treason, has been documented, and he was transferred from a Ukrainian prison to "a bigger prison called the Russian Federation."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy does not regret giving up Medvedchuk in prisoner of war swap

    THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:01 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Viktor Medvedchuk [Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician who is the godfather of Putin's daughter - ed.], has undergone all the investigative measures provided for by law, and "It is not a pity to trade Medvedchuk for real warriors".

  • Members of National Guard of Ukraine, police officers, border guards, security serviceman exchanged for Medvedchuk

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:02 118 members of the National Guard of Ukraine, 9 border guards, 9 police officers, a member of the Security Service of Ukraine and marines were among the 215 defenders of Mariupol who were liberated from Russian captivity on 21 September.

  • North Korea rejects US intelligence allegations it supplied weapons to Russia

    North Korea on Thursday denied a U.S. intelligence report that it exported rockets and artillery shells to Russia, claiming the assessment was intended to tarnish North Korea’s image. “We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them,” the statement by an unnamed North Korean official read.…

  • How Western allies helped secure release of Britons captured in Ukraine

    ANALYSIS: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and others played a role in the key prisoner swap, explains <strong>Kim Sengupta</strong>

  • Family: 2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released

    Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces have been released after about three months in captivity

  • Two American veterans among 10 foreign fighters released by Russia

    Ten foreign fighters, including two Americans who joined the war effort in Ukraine before they were captured and held by Russian forces, were released Wednesday

  • Azov regiment commanders are to live in private house in Turkey "for some time" Head of Ukrainian Intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:09 Ukrainian military commanders who were released from Russian captivity will live in Turkey in a private house "for some time." Source: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, at a briefing on the results of the exchange on 21 September Details: When asked about the conditions under which the Ukrainian defenders will be staying in Turkey until the end of the war, Budanov replied that

  • Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity – photo report

    Ukraine returned 215 people, including 124 officers, from Russian captivity on Sept. 21, as part of a large prisoner swap with the Russian Federation.

  • Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander to discuss mobilisation in Russia and sham referendums

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:32 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine convened another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander on Thursday, 22 September. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine Quote from Zelenskyy: "Heads of [the Ukrainian] defence forces [a collective term designating all forces responsible for Ukraine's defence - ed.

  • Some of Azovstal defenders released from Russian captivity

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 23:18 Ukraine has arranged the release of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol, including soldiers from the Azov Regiment, from Russian captivity.

  • Azov fighters who survived Olenivka among those returning home in latest prisoner swap

    Ukrainian soldiers who survived earlier Russian false-flag attacks on the Russian prisoner-of-war camp in the occupied town of Olenivka are among those recently released as part of a wide-ranging prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video posted in the early hours of Sept. 22.

  • Russian occupiers forcibly relocate residents of 2 villages in Luhansk Oblast General Staff report

    THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 06:49 Russian occupying forces have forced residents of Honcharivka and Kuzmenivka, two villages in the Svatove district in Luhansk Oblast, to abandon their homes and have relocated them further east, deeper into the Russian-occupied territory of the oblast.

  • Russians fleeing Putin's draft and war in Ukraine could face traffic jams at the border, skyrocketing plane ticket costs, and up to 10 years in prison for desertion

    Google searches for the phrase "how to leave Russia" surged within the country after Putin declared partial military mobilization.

  • UN Latest: Lavrov Walks Out, Israel Revives Two-State Solution

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walked out of a UN Security Council meeting where the US and its allies were criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine, in a stark demonstration of the divisions opened up by the war.Lavrov arrived at the meeting late, delivered his speech and left once it was done, refusing to stay for the speeches that accused Russia of committing war crimes and violating the UN Charter. He said the West forced Russia t

  • Elon Musk Should Provide Internet in Iran, Lawmakers Urge Yellen

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should give Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink clearance to operate in heavily sanctioned Iran as the country faces widespread protests, a bipartisan group of lawmakers said.Musk “recently stated that SpaceX would seek a license to provide its satellite based Starlink Internet service to Iran,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Yellen. “If such a license request is submitted, we urge you to approve it immediately.” Musk called for the

  • Video of Finnish border traffic predates Russian mobilization order

    A video viewed millions of times is claimed to show a miles-long backup of cars at the Russian border with Finland after Vladimir Putin ordered a major mobilization of reservists in an escalation of the war against Ukraine. This is misleading; the video was filmed in August and posted online days before the Russian president's order, and Finnish border officials have said that while the lines at the checkpoint in question intensified in recent days, they remain manageable."The traffic jam at the

  • U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan

    WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Top U.S. bankers came under pressure from lawmakers on Wednesday to take a tougher stance on doing business with China amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty and China's human rights record. During a hearing before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, Republican congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer pressed bank chief executives on how they would respond in the hypothetical event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Lawmakers also asked the CEOs to condemn China's "human rights abuses," in a departure from previous hearings that tended to focus on domestic issues like housing and consumer protection.

  • Many Ukrainian prisoners endure vicious torture in Russian captivity Head of Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:19 Many of the Ukrainian prisoners who were released on 21 September had endured particularly cruel methods of torture in Russian captivity. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, during a press briefing concerning Thursday's prisoner swap Quote from Budanov: "Their condition varies drastically.

  • No millennial monolith as Gen Y leaders rise at UN

    A young president at the U.N. General Assembly touted millennial status symbols like coffee, outdoor adventure and Bitcoin. Shaped by the borderless internet, growing economic inequality and an increasingly dire climate crisis, the Generation Y cohort of presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and other “excellencies” is making their mark at the largest gathering of world leaders. This week at the United Nations offers a glimpse of the latest generation of leaders in power, as a critical mass of them – born generally between 1981 and 1996 – are coming to represent countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.

  • NFL Week 3 picks: Bills take down Dolphins; Bucs over Packers; Rams, Chargers win

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.