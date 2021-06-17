Court declares hung jury in DUI manslaughter trial

Jun. 17—Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green declared a hung jury in the trial of a Rio Linda man charged in the death of a 21-year-old Roseville resident.

Zachary Becker was on trial for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing death, and child endangerment. Noe Ayala was killed in July 2018 as a result of Becker's alleged actions.

Becker has been out of custody since posting bail in July 2018. Becker was allegedly traveling east on Riego Road and allowed his 2003 GMC to drift into the westbound lane and directly into the path of Ayala, who was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. Becker's vehicle collided with Ayala's motorcycle and Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene. Becker and his passengers, including two children under 10, were not injured, according to Appeal archives.

The trial began on June 9 and included testimony from Sutter County Sheriff's deputies, California Highway Patrol officers, a registered nurse, and a toxicologist, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

Closing arguments took place on Friday and the jury began deliberating at around 3:30 p.m. The jury was unable to come to a verdict by about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and the court declared a hung jury. Heimlich said he did not know the jury's final vote.

A trial setting conference was scheduled for July 19 at 1:30 p.m. to determine when the case will be tried in front of another jury.