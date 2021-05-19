Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019, file photo, Lydell Grant, center, his mother, Donna Poe, center-left, and brother Alonzo Poe, center-right, talk to reporters after Grant's release on bond in Houston after new evidence cleared him in a 2010 fatal stabbing. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has declared him innocent of his crime. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
JUAN A. LOZANO
·3 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court.

The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence.

Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar. Six eyewitnesses to the stabbing testified against Grant at trial. He was convicted in 2012.

Grant, 44, had served seven years of a life sentence when he was freed on bond in 2019 to await the appeals court’s decision.

During a news conference Wednesday, Grant thanked God and said he was grateful to be declared innocent as he had expected to die in prison.

“I knew this day was going to come and I just didn’t know when,” Grant said.

Mike Ware, who is the executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas and one of Grant’s attorneys, thanked the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for its work in helping exonerate Grant.

“It’s a huge day for justice,” Ware said.

Police have arrested Jermarico Carter, 43, for Scheerhoorn’s killing and he remains jailed in Houston awaiting trial. Authorities say Carter, who was tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing.

“The exoneration of innocent individuals is as important as the conviction of guilty ones,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done.”

The ruling by the appeals court means Grant can apply for $80,000 in state compensation for each year of his wrongful imprisonment.

Grant said he plans on getting a degree in audio engineering and pursuing a music career. He is also writing a book about his experience.

But Grant said while he’s ready to move forward with his life, he is still affected by his experience and remains cautious, making sure that whenever he goes to a store he gets a receipt to prove he was there and to show what time he went.

“And it’s crazy because now I got to live like that because of what I’ve been through,” Grant said. “But I don’t ask for no sympathy from no one. I don’t ask for nobody to feel sorry for me because I’m strong and God, he endured and sustained me... and I’m just thankful.”

Ware has said he believes erroneous eyewitness identifications based on outdated and flawed techniques used by police detectives helped to wrongly convict Grant.

Mistaken eyewitness identifications contributed to about 69% of the more than 375 wrongful convictions in the U.S. that have been overturned by post-conviction DNA evidence, according to the Innocence Project.

The fingernail evidence the cleared Grant was retested with more advanced technology than had been available during the initial investigation. The retesting resulted in a hit on the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System that pointed to Carter, according to authorities.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

Recommended Stories

  • Inquiry into Post Office scandal given powers to compel witnesses

    The inquiry into the Post Office scandal has been given powers to compel witnesses, the business minister has announced. Conservative MP Paul Scully told the Commons that the inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, will be given the extra powers in order to “get to the bottom of this appalling affair". Mr Scully confirmed that it was with the agreement of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that he would now “convert the inquiry to a statutory footing on June 1 2021”, with the report due in Autumn 2022, as opposed to this summer. He said: "Together, these changes will give Sir Wyn the powers and the time he needs to conduct an in-depth analysis of the decision-making processes that led to the Horizon scandal. "He will be able to compel organisations to provide documents and witnesses to give evidence under oath if necessary."

  • Texas man accused of torturing kittens had worked as teacher

    A Texas man accused of torturing and killing four kittens had worked as a geometry teacher at a Houston-area high school before his arrest, the school district said. Graham Reid, 29, of Sugar Land, faces four counts of felony cruelty to non-livestock animals. An arrest warrant says Reid told investigators he “felt powerful” when he tortured his four cats, ranging in age from 4 months to 1 year.

  • NYPD announces increase in Black applicants after eliminating fees

    The New York Police Department is seeing a surge in Black and applicants of color. According to officials, the department saw a surge in minority applicants ready to take the entrance exam compared to past years. At a press conference on Tuesday, the police commissioner said the surge is “incredibly important” and that the NYPD actively recruited diverse applicants, per The Wall Street Journal.

  • Los Angeles sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings

    In a major reversal, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the names of deputies who shoot civilians will be released within 30 days of the incident, a newspaper reported. Villanueva’s policy switch comes after the Los Angeles Times found that the LA sheriff's department was an outlier among some of California’s largest law enforcement agencies, which promptly identify officers involved in shootings. Villanueva had said as recently as last month that the names would come out only after the district attorney’s office finishes its review of each shooting.

  • As promised, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back in a new Netflix spy show

    Netflix is gearing up the 73-year-old former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, for a father-daughter CIA spy show, much like Alias, a show about a spy. The “Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project,” as it is currently known as and probably won’t change, has already been ordered to series by Netflix. Strangely enough, it kind of sounds like a series based on the end of True Lies, which almost became a TV show, before James Cameron decided to spend the rest of our lives making Avatar movies.

  • Man who bludgeoned aunt with bat in Fort Worth house is executed without media witness

    The U.S. Supreme Court early Wednesday evening declined to halt Jones’ execution.

  • Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst's innocence

    The savage and sloppy manner in which Robert Durst dismembered a man he accidentally killed in Texas helps prove the New York real estate heir didn’t murder his best friend or kill his wife, his lawyer said. Durst's amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence — unlike the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman's body was found or the absence of clues when his wife vanished, attorney Dick DeGuerin said Wednesday. A garbage bag floating in Galveston Bay with one of Black's body parts contained a receipt with Durst's name on it, blood from the drifter was discovered in his car, and DNA of the man was found at the crime scene in the multimillionaire's $300-a-month apartment.

  • Anger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria's police brutality hearings

    Ndukwe Ekekwe was furious when he heard how much compensation a judicial panel had awarded him after finding that members of an elite Nigerian police unit tortured him in custody following a raid on his phone accessories shop: 7,500,000 naira ($18,000). The information ministry declined to comment on the panels and punishment of police officers.

  • Prosecutor: Video, DNA key at Iowa slaying trial

    A prosecutor says video, DNA analysis and a partial confession will be critical to proving a farm laborer stabbed a University of Iowa student to death while she was out for a run in 2018. (May 19)

  • Family’s anger as Priti Patel delays report into murder of private detective

    The family of Daniel Morgan are "suspicious" of Priti Patel's motives after the Home Secretary delayed the publication of an independent report into the private investigator's murder at the 11th hour. Morgan was killed with an axe in the car park of a pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987. Despite five police inquiries and two collapsed trials, nobody has been brought to justice over the killing and there have been allegations of police corruption and cover-ups linked to the now defunct News of the World newspaper. An independent report ordered by Theresa May in 2013 had been due to be made public on Monday – but Ms Patel has put its publication on ice, claiming checks to ensure there is no threat to national security or risk to life need to be made. Raju Bhatt, the Morgan family's lawyer, said: "From the family's perspective, they have every reason to be suspicious about the motives behind this very belated and completely unwarranted intervention by the Home Secretary. "We have to remember that the Home Office itself was complicit in the failings to confront this police corruption all through these decades until the panel [that carried out the inquiry] was set up." The panel also expressed concern at the Home Secretary's move, saying in a statement: "This review is being sought on the basis of the Home Office ensuring the report's compliance with the department's obligations under the Human Rights Act 1998 and for reasons of national security. "The Home Office advised it would make redactions if it did not consider the Report complied with these obligations. "A review of this nature has not been raised previously in the eight years since the panel was established in 2013. The panel believes that this last-minute requirement is unnecessary and is not consistent with the panel's independence." The panel's remit was to address questions relating to the murder, including the police handling of the case, the role corruption played in protecting Morgan's killer and the links between private investigators, police and journalists connected to the case. A Home Office spokesman said: "Under the terms it was commissioned in 2013, it is for the Home Secretary to publish the report, which she hopes to do as soon as possible. The Home Secretary also has an obligation to make sure the report complies with human rights and national security considerations. "This has nothing to do with the independence of the report and the Home Office is not seeking to make edits to it. As soon as we receive the report, we can begin those checks and agree a publication date. "The Home Secretary fully supports the family first approach and is hoping to meet them to discuss the report and its findings in person."

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.

  • LGBT policy is for 'only Singaporeans to debate and decide': MFA to US Embassy

    The Foreign Ministry said foreign missions here are not to interfere in domestic social and political matters.

  • 'Very disappointed with Canada's response': Palestine-Israel turmoil exposes Canada's 'empty both sides approach,' expert says

    Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada this past weekend for peaceful protests in support of the Palestinian solidarity movement, including rallies in Vancouver, Saint John, Ottawa and Toronto. As of today, at least 212 Palestinians, including 61 children, have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. In Israel, officials say 12 people, including two children have been killed since the fighting started over a week ago. As the death toll escalates, activist groups and members of the public are expressing disappointment with the Canadian government’s lack of condemnation towards Israel. This discontent is being echoed by some politicians, with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh calling for Trudeau to halt the sale of arms to Israel “until the end of the illegal occupation.”

  • Benzema's 'sextape' exile ends even as his trial looms

    Karim Benzema last played for France over five years ago, but on Tuesday at the age of 33 and facing trial for his role in a blackmail plot, he was handed a surprise recall to the provisional France squad for the European Championships.

  • ‘Damaging’ police leniency over cannabis revealed

    Police have been accused of decriminalising cannabis by the back door, as official figures show nearly nine in 10 people in parts of the country are escaping court after being caught with the drug. The Home Office data reveal the most lenient forces are charging just one in eight (13 per cent) offenders, with the remainder let off with a caution, community resolution or on-the-spot fine. By contrast, the toughest police forces are charging up to 60 per cent of people caught with the class B drug, which has increased in its potency and been linked to psychosis and mental ill health. Nationally, just under 24 per cent of those caught with the drug are charged with possession, down from 29 per cent three years ago. Of the 91,479 caught with cannabis in England and Wales last year, 21,672 were charged with the remainder dealt with through out of court settlements that did not result in a criminal record. Just over 17,500 (19 per cent) were let off with a cannabis warning, 6,148 (seven per cent) were given a caution and 7,410 (eight per cent) were given an on-the-spot fine. Most - 38,832 (42 per cent) - received a community resolution, which usually involves the suspect admitting the offence on the street, apologising at the scene and accepting a printout of mental health implications of cannabis. The data showed the toughest police forces were five times more likely to charge an offender than the most lenient. Avon and Somerset police charged 63 per cent, while Surrey charged 13 per cent.

  • Soccer-Man City owner to fund fans' trip to Champions League final

    The game was due to be played at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul but was moved to the Estadio de Dragao in Porto after Turkey was added to the British government's red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City said in a statement that Mansour would fund the official club trip to Porto, adding that the initiative would benefit "thousands of City supporters".

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • ‘Public Health 101 failure’: CDC mask decision may knock out Biden’s workplace Covid crackdown

    Guidance that nixes masks for the vaccinated appears at odds with pending OSHA regulations that were expected to mandate masks on the job.

  • Two killed as gunfire hits California party bus

    At least two shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding at least five others, authorities said. (May 19)

  • Dallas Cowboys now eying veteran backup QB with familiarity with coach Mike McCarthy

    Brett Hundley, a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, played 15 games with nine starts over three seasons under McCarthy.