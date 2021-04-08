Court delays execution of inmate who slipped through cracks

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction shows David Martin. The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021, delayed the execution Martin, a convicted killer whose case federal public defenders said slipped through the cracks of the legal system. Martin, 36, had been scheduled to die May 26 (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction via AP, File)
JULIE CARR SMYTH
·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday delayed the execution of a convicted killer whose case federal public defenders said slipped through the cracks of the legal system.

Death row inmate David Martin, 36, had been scheduled to die May 26. The Associated Press reported last year that he went without a lawyer for more than a year after the court upheld his sentence in 2018 and missed a chance to make a customary appeal to the federal courts.

Justices have now stayed Martin's execution until all his legal options are exhausted.

Martin was sentenced to die in 2014 for fatally shooting 21-year-old Jeremy Cole during a robbery in northeastern Ohio two years earlier. Martin also shot Cole’s girlfriend in the head, severely wounding her.

When the state Supreme Court upholds a death sentence, it automatically sets an execution date. Attorneys representing inmates in their appeals normally ask the court to delay those dates while cases enter the federal system, a request the court automatically grants. Appeals often last years afterward.

In Martin’s case, though, no attorney initially took over his case, the request wasn’t made and his chance to appeal his death sentence appeared to be lost. Questions prompted by Martin's outreach to the AP put his case on public defenders' radar.

The high court's temporary reprieve for Martin comes amid an unofficial death penalty moratorium in the state prompted by legal setbacks and challenges obtaining lethal injection drugs.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said last year that lethal injection is no longer an option, and he has asked state lawmakers to identify a different method. In the meantime, he has delayed a host of upcoming executions.

The state’s last execution was in July 2018.

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

    Prosecutors have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in almost seven years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Tuesday that it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

  • Inmate suspected of strangling 'I-5 Strangler' won't face death penalty

    The man accused of strangling the California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” won't face the death penalty, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

  • Texas investigating 3 reports of abuse at federal facility for migrant teens, governor says

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Wednesday evening that state child welfare officials have received three reports of neglect and abuse at a San Antonio coliseum being used by the federal government to house more than 1,300 migrant teens who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. "This facility should shut down immediately," Abbott said at a hastily arranged news conference outside San Antonio's Freeman Expo Center. "The children should be moved to better staffed and better secured locations." Abbott said he did not have many details about the alleged abuse, reported early Wednesday, but he believes the reports came from somebody who had been inside the facility. One of the allegations included sexual abuse, he said, and he also heard reports of children not eating and not being separated after testing positive for COVID-19. Abbott, a frequent critic of President Biden's border policies, acknowledged he had not yet been inside the coliseum. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is overseeing the temporary migrant facility, said it can't comment on any specific cases but "has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and inappropriate sexual behavior." Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (D), who has been inside the facility as both an elected official and volunteer, disputed Abbott's characterization. "What I saw when I went in there on several occasions, it was well-staffed, the children are very happy and very excited to be here," she said after Abbott left. "This is not a political issue. This is about children who deserve protection from adults." She and Abbott toured the facility after he spoke to reporters, Clay-Flores said, and "I wish the governor had done his tour before the press conference when he politicized children." The Biden administration has opened at least eight temporary facilities in Texas to house the unusually large number of unaccompanied minors arriving in the seasonal flow of migrants to the border. "To staff its emergency sites, HHS waived regulations that normally apply to its permanent facilities, including bypassing FBI fingerprint background checks for all caregivers," The Associated Press reports. "There is no information to suggest any staff member is accused of assaulting a child." "Vulnerable children are often victims of sexual assault," The Texas Tribune reports. "In Texas, children kept in foster care and state-run juvenile lockups often report sexual assault, as well, without the governor's immediate intervention." More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Nevada Supreme Court hears venue fight in quadruple killing

    Lawyers for a 22-year-old Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four people in two counties in 2019 urged Nevada’s Supreme Court Wednesday to overturn for a second time a Washoe County judge’s ruling that he can be tried for all the crimes in district court in Reno. Prosecutors countered that Washoe County has the authority to conduct a single trial primarily because Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman fatally shot all four victims with the same gun he stole from a Reno couple before committing the Douglas County homicides. The high court rejected the prosecution’s argument last March, sided in part with the defense and ordered Washoe District Judge Connie Steinheimer to revisit the matter.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime After Yelling ‘Go Back to China’ at Asian Man in Connecticut

    A man in Milford, Connecticut has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly berating another man for wearing a mask and demanding that he “go back to China.” Joseph Rohrig, 38, was driving in the area of Hill Street and West Town Street on March 30 when he supposedly pulled up in front of the victim and began his racist tirade. After the verbal attack, Rohrig reversed his vehicle into a U-turn and pointed it at the victim, who then called law enforcement.

  • Texas woman calls 911 from police station, confesses to killing her 2 kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday.

  • 'Anti-racist' group says it will turn stolen Confederate monument 'into a toilet,' unless demands met

    Instead of ransom money, the group wants the United Daughters of the Confederacy to display a quote by a former Black Liberation Army member.

  • RAF clears IS stronghold in Northern Iraq

    An Islamic State stronghold in Northern Iraq has been cleared by the RAF as military personnel involved in the mission said the attack will have a “psychological effect” on the terror group's “ability to fight in the future”. As part of Operation Shader, the UK’s contribution to the Global Coalition against IS, the RAF carried out a series of airstrikes over ten days last month, targeting upto 100 “fortified” complexes in the Makhmur Mountain region, south-west from Erbil. The air force worked in support of the Iraqi Security Forces ground troops, who cleared IS terrorists from the region, which was described as a “moonscape with deep ravines”, while the RAF and other coalition aircraft carried out a major air offensive. Although it is not clear how many terrorists were killed in the attack, the RAF has revealed that 67 terrorists were killed in Iraq and Syria last year as part of the operation. Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, the UK Air Component Commander in the Middle East, said:”Our ability to put the Iraqi security forces on the front foot, our ability now to make daesh (IS) turn and run will undoubtedly have a psychological effect on their ability to fight in the future. I think we will continue to see this now, as the Iraq security forces continue to chase Daesh down in their very final pockets and the small areas that they are able to have a degree of control over.” He added that alongside Iraqi Security Forces, the Armed Forces will continue “working towards defeating the remnants of Daesh and ensuring its will is depleted”. Paveway IV bombs and three Typhoon FGR4s using Storm Shadow cruise missiles, the first operational use of such a missile from a Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, conducted the attack. Air Commodore Strasdin added that the missiles are an “exceptionally precise weapon” which were able to be employed with “pinpoint accuracy”. In a separate operation carried out on April 4th, an RAF Reaper, armed with Hellfire missiles, successfully attacked a small group of IS terrorists in northern Syria, some fifty miles west of Al Hasakah. Although IS has been territorially defeated, it is estimated there are approximately 10,000 IS terrorists still at large across Syria and Iraq. It is understood that the operation carried out in March of this year builds on the success of targeted air strikes to defeat IS in recent years and represents a significant increase in activity from previous months. Air Commodore Strasdin added that the fight against IS was “winnable”. He said: “This is absolutely a war that ends and is actually a war that is winnable and it's winnable through the Iraqi’s being able to secure and stabilise this country.” He cautioned that while IS “may morph and they may change their names”, he ultimately believed that they will be closed out of “Iraq and this northern part of Syria”. “I don't have an exact timeline but if we continue in the same vein, and we are able to see the Iraqis take more and more control of their security and their stability, then the vector that we're on at the moment, I think is exceptionally positive,” he said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: ”This operation will prevent the terrorist group and its toxic ideology from regaining a foothold in Iraq and reduce its capability to coordinate attacks around the world.”

  • US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems

    The US Air Force could use swarms of drones to overpower enemy defence systems, as new images show state-of-the-art aircraft launching their own autonomous payloads. As America looks towards the future of aerial warfare, the sleek, stealthy, Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie has been designed as a “loyal wingman” to F-35 fighter jets, capable of flying beside, connecting to and being controlled by the fighter pilots. The unmanned drone is difficult to spot on radar and could be sent ahead to relay information back to the fighter pilots, helping them to identify potential threats early. But new pictures taken at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona show that the drone is also capable of launching its own drones, with the ALTIUS-600 – a reconnaissance vehicle which can double up as a missile – being dropped from its payload bay. The test points towards America’s increasing use of affordable, high-performance unmanned air vehicles which could be used to “swarm” and overpower threats in the air or on the ground. The Valkyrie is known as an “attritable aircraft” and costs $2 million. In comparison, single-use Tomahawk cruise missiles cost around $1.4 million, while an F-35 fighter jet is at least $80 million, plus considerable running costs. This means that the new drones are cheaper to replace and commanders can take greater risks in the battlefield. The Valkyrie also offers “open architecture” that allows them to modify the aircraft to suit different mission requirements with different payload options. This development is thought to be a signal that the US is moving towards high-volume, low-cost aircraft rather than the eye-wateringly expensive specialist jets which have all the technology required on board. It also opens the door to the “swarming tactic” where targets can be surrounded by multiple aircraft and attacked from all sides. The Valkyrie is nearly 29ft long with a wingspan of 22ft. It can fly at 652mph up to a height of 45,000ft and has a range of 2,449 miles.

  • Exclusive: Satellite images reveal how shadowy Wagner Group has become Vladimir Putin's 'private army'

    Britain should confront Russian “mercenary groups”, the Defence Secretary has said, as intelligence images show Vladimir Putin is supplying tanks and planes to his “private army”. The Russian Wagner Group mercenary force, run by a man known as “Putin’s chef”, showed “how modern warfare is rapidly changing,” Ben Wallace told The Telegraph. The Defence Secretary’s comments come as recently declassified intelligence photos, below, show the Wagner Group using regular Russian military equipment in Libya, suggesting it is, in effect, a deniable part of the Kremlin’s army.

  • U.S. Senate moves ahead with sweeping effort to counter China

    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a meeting on April 14 to consider major bipartisan legislation to boost the country's ability to push back against China's expanding global influence, Senate sources said on Thursday. The draft measure, seen by Reuters and titled the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, mandates diplomatic and strategic initiatives to counteract Beijing, reflecting hard-line sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The bill is intended to address economic competition with China, but also humanitarian and democratic values, such as imposing sanctions over the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs and supporting democracy in Hong Kong.

  • Tucker follows up on interview with Arkansas governor: He didn't tell the truth

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' explores possibility Gov. Asa Hutchinson was influenced by corporations when vetoing transgender bill

  • Use-of-force expert: Chauvin used 'pain compliance technique' against George Floyd

    During the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Wednesday, Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified that Chauvin used his body weight to pin George Floyd's neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man who died on May 25, 2020, while being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. A bystander recorded the arrest, showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd is heard repeatedly saying he can't breathe. Stiger, a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department and a witness for the prosecution, testified on Tuesday that Chauvin's use of force was excessive. In Wednesday's testimony, he said Chauvin was pressing down on Floyd with most of his body weight from the time Floyd was pinned to the ground to when paramedics arrived at the scene. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, asked Stiger if images of the arrest showed that Chauvin's knee was actually sometimes on Floyd's shoulder blade area or the base of his neck. Stiger replied that it still looks like Chauvin's knee was near Floyd's neck, but Chauvin's weight could have shifted at times. Stiger also said that when Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground, Chauvin used a "pain compliance technique" that involves squeezing a suspect's fingers and manipulating their hands; once the suspect complies with orders, the pain is reduced. Chauvin appeared to keep squeezing, despite Floyd no longer resisting, and "then at that point, it's just pain," Stiger said. More stories from theweek.comGeorgia's GOP lieutenant governor says Rudy Giuliani's false voter fraud claims triggered voting restrictionsThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOP

  • Mexico president justifies release of kingpin targeted by US

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday defended the 2013 ruling that freed one of the drug lords most wanted by U.S. authorities, even though Mexico’s Supreme Court later ruled it was a mistake. Rafael Caro Quintero walked free while serving a 40-year sentence for the torture-murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, and has since apparently resumed his role as violent drug trafficker. Caro Quintero is at the top of the DEA's Most Wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture.

  • Mrs Sri Lanka reinstated after crown-snatching

    The winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 was de-throned live on stageCourtesy: Chandimal JayasingheDate: April 4, 2021Location: Colombo, Sri LankaPushpika De Silva had her crown forcibly removedby a former winner who accused her of being divorcedREIGNING MRS WORLD CAROLINE JURIE ANNOUNCING THAT THE WINNER IS A DIVORCEE AND DISQUALIFIED (English):"I have a small request. As for the Mrs World, there is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first step in that the crown goes to the first runner up."In a Facebook post, De Silva said she was separated, not divorcedShe was reinstated after organizers confirmed she was not a divorceeDate: April 6, 2021(SOUNDBITE) (Sinhala) MRS SRI LANKA 2021 WINNER PUSHPIKA DE SILVA SAYING:"There are a lot of mistakes I have made in my life. My life went wrong in ways that I can't believe. But on all of those occasions, it is my parents who have given me strength."

  • Piers Morgan Criticized ‘The Wire’ and Got Eviscerated by Creator David Simon: ‘You Empty Parasite’

    Morgan hit back at Simon: "Aaron [Sorkin's] a better writer and a great guy. Be more like Aaron."

  • Belgium Police Seize Nearly $2 Billion in Cocaine After Gaining Access to Encrypted Phone Network

    Police in Belgium seized nearly $2 billion worth of cocaine after gaining access to an encrypted phone network used by those connected to the operation.

  • Steep decline in giant sea turtles seen off US West Coast

    Scientists were documenting stranded sea turtles on California's beaches nearly 40 years ago when they noticed that leatherbacks — massive sea turtles that date to the time of the dinosaurs — were among those washing up on shore. A subset of leatherbacks that hatches on beaches in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands were migrating 7,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean to the cold waters off the U.S. West Coast, where they gorged on jellyfish before swimming back.

  • Chopper 6 overhead after Philadelphia police officer shot in Logan

    A Philadelphia police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday night in the city's Logan neighborhood.

  • Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss on Holocaust Horrors and How Trump Reminds Her of Hitler

    Ingo Wagner/AP“It’s very cold here,” mutters Eva Schloss in her thick Austrian accent.The 91-year-old author and activist is holed up in her London home, where she’s spent the past year-plus riding out the coronavirus pandemic. Despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, Schloss is effectively trapped—since the city is still under strict lockdown—and growing “very impatient.” She has, after all, already had several years of her life stolen from her.As a child, Schloss’ family fled Vienna when the Nazis took over. After a stop in Belgium, they landed in Amsterdam and lived on the same block as Anne Frank, who was two years younger than Eva. The two struck up a friendship—that is, until the Nazis forced both their families into hiding. In 1944, Eva, her parents, and her brother Heinz were revealed to the Nazis by a Dutch double agent, and transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious concentration camps. By the time Russian troops arrived to liberate the camps in January of 1945, only Eva and her mother remained among the living.They returned to Amsterdam, where Eva’s mother eventually married Otto Frank, the father of Anne, making them stepsisters (Anne died of typhus at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945). In the years since, Eva married and raised a family, co-founded The Anne Frank Trust UK to preserve her diarist-stepsister’s memory, and educates students on the horrors of the Holocaust at colleges across the world.“I heard in America that Asian people are being attacked now suddenly,” she tells me. “We need to teach people that we’re all human beings. It doesn’t matter what color or what religion we are. We are all human beings, and we have to be treated equal.” The Nazi Hunter Taking On Mark ZuckerbergIn honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Eva Schloss is participating in #ItStartedWithWords, a campaign by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany featuring video testimonials of survivors recalling how the Holocaust took hold. I spoke with Eva Schloss about her incredible story of survival, Trump’s neo-Nazi dog-whistles, and more.You’ve seen and been through so much. How has the past year been for you?At first, I didn’t mind so much, you know? But now, I’m getting very impatient, because I used to go four months a year to the States, and in each trip, I would talk to thousands of people. It was very rewarding, because people were very interested, and I felt like I was doing something very positive to try to change people’s attitudes.I recently saw that a number of Republicans were comparing vaccine passports to the stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, which seems particularly crazy.[Laughs] That is silly.I wanted to discuss your history a bit.I was born in Vienna—in Austria—and that’s where my family lived for generations. When the Nazis came, my father realized we can’t stay there, so eventually we got out, first to Belgium and then we settled in Amsterdam. And then of course, Hitler followed us. After we had been there just three months, Holland was invaded as well. We tried to escape to England, but it was too late. Germany had to find a scapegoat for why they lost the First World War, and it became the Jewish people. It’s always the fault of the Jewish people if things go wrong.Why do you think that is—that Jews are constantly scapegoated?Well, it is amazing. I always tell kids: we are only 16 million Jews, spread out all over the world. That’s nothing. And nevertheless, we are all over the place. We invent things—have ideas in medicine, science, and everything. Through the religion, starting with the Talmud, the people are very sharp and very educated, because Jewish people value education very much, so even if they start very poor in Poland or Russia, they can achieve wonderful things. Throughout history, we have always been persecuted—even from the beginning, we were persecuted for believing in one God. People ask, how can you live in London with this anti-Semitism? I say, yes, there’s anti-Semitism. It’s in the language, and even Shakespeare used it, but I’ve seen worse. A young Eva Schloss Handout You’re one of a small group of people who spent time with Anne Frank. What was she like as a person, and why do you feel it’s so important to preserve her memory?We were both 11 years old when I met her—she was just one month younger than I—and she went to a different school, to a Montessori school, and her sister didn’t. I later asked Otto why she went, and he said, “She was actually a difficult child. She was very stubborn—she knew what she wanted. She always wanted to draw the attention of people, she liked telling stories, and in school she was called ‘Mrs. Quack-Quack,’ and she always had to stay behind because she didn’t stop talking in class. She was very self-filled, and knew which direction she wanted to go, even at age 11. And of course, later, when we were in hiding, she had a bad relationship with her mother—I don’t know why—but she adored her father. In hiding, Otto read with her, from Dickens to all the Greek mythology, and, knowing Otto very well—he was married to my mother for 27 years and was the grandfather to my children—I can see Otto in Anna’s writing. Women’s rights, equality, and all that was Otto, and Anna definitely inherited that. She was hiding and it was frightening, but she enjoyed spending time with her beloved father.What was the atmosphere like in the lead-up to the Holocaust, where the anti-Semitic temperature was rising rapidly?People disappeared. People were arrested. And then after two years, in 1942, about 10,000 young people got a call-up notice to be deported to Germany. By that time, the concentration camps and death camps existed already, and the world knew about it. They pretended not to know. I think the world was quite pleased with what Hitler was doing—to get rid of the Jews. In Germany, the posters said that Jews had all the good jobs, and featured Jews with big bags of money, so the people believed that. Neighbors knew when the Jewish people were being taken away, and they were very quick to go into those apartments and take things out. Suddenly, those people had valuable possessions and if their apartments were empty, they could move in there. They didn’t care.What was the experience at Auschwitz-Birkenau like? I can’t even imagine.We were not treated like humans. We were not given proper water to drink, any hygiene, and you could go once in the morning or once in the evening in a toilet in a separate block. If you had to go [to the bathroom] at night, you would have to walk ten minutes in the dark in the freezing cold. We were treated like animals. They even tattooed us and said, “You are now marked like a sheep or a cow with a stamp. Forget you have a name.” And they really, really intended to kill everybody. Birkenau was the women’s camp, which was built much later.What was it like to be separated from your family?We were separated at arrival, because the women were in Birkenau and the men were in Auschwitz, which were a few miles apart. At the first selection, when the men were going, we didn’t even know if my father and brother survived, or if they were immediately taken to the gas chambers. We had no washing ever. Once a week we had a shower and we were deloused, because we were full of lice. And our clothes—one garment, no underwear—was taken and deloused as well. We would come out naked in front of [Dr. Josef] Mengele, and he would conduct an inspection. We got there in May, and then in October my mother was selected. Those were the hardest times for me, because I thought I’d lost my mother and had no idea if my father or brother were still alive. It became winter, and there was snow, and sometimes I’d lose my shoes in the snow, because you had no laces. I had open toes, and at night, rats would try to suck the blood from my toes. I thought, “I can’t carry on.” I was nearly at the point of giving up.Wow.And then a miracle happened. I was working, and one of the supervisors said, “Someone wants you outside.” And I went outside, and there stood my father beside an SS man. We fell into each other’s arms, and I asked, “Where is Heinz? Is he OK?” and then he asked me, “And where is Mutti?”—my Mom. And I burst into tears. I told him, “She has been selected. She has been gassed.” I’ve never seen my father in such a state, but he told me I must hold on and that we’ll be together again. That gave me a bit of hope. We didn’t know the Russians were approaching. All we knew is that whole barracks were empty, and people would disappear. We would learn later that those were called the death marches. One day, some people from a Dutch transport came to look for friends. I saw them, they saw me, and they said, “Eva! I’m glad you’re still alive. I’ve seen your mother.” I said, “I know… she has been gassed.” They said, “No! Get to this barracks.” I went there, and indeed she was there.Your mother was still alive.There’s another story. I got an attack of typhus, and my mother said I had to be taken to the hospital. And the hospital at Birkenau is where Mengele operated on women. He would take out organs without antiseptic and all kinds of terrible things. It was called a “hospital” but there were no cures there, you were just used as an experiment. But we didn’t know that. We go there, and a woman comes out, and my mother stops, and they just fall into each other’s arms. It was my mother’s cousin, and her husband was a skin specialist who worked as a doctor treating the Nazis. He told them his wife was his nurse, so she got a job there, and she was able to give me some medication. Later, when my mother was selected, I took a big risk and slipped past a guard with a searchlight and told my cousin that my mother Mutti had been selected by Mengele, please see if you can save her. In the morning, she went to Mengele and said that her cousin had been selected by him, but she’s actually very strong, so see if you can look at her again. And he did. He went to this barracks where about 40 naked women were waiting to be gassed, he called her number, because we were only known by our numbers, and he said, “OK, you can go back and carry on with work.” [Starts weeping] It’s very emotional for me, you know, to tell that. A photo of women deemed fit for work, taken in May 1944 in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, in Oswiecim, after the camp absorption process. AFP via Getty I completely understand.We were very weak and ill—and had to get out of the barracks and get ready for marching. Then there was an air raid, so they sent us back. My mother was very weak, and she said, “If they call us out again, I can’t go. I just have to stay here.” We fell asleep, because we were exhausted, and woke up in the morning, and the Nazis had gone. Then a few days later, the Russians came. We got wonderful greasy cabbage soup that went right through us. I’ve never spent so much time on a bucket as that time, because we couldn’t digest food. In the morning, a lot of people had died because their bodies didn’t have the strength to digest any food. Then the Russians were gone, and I decided to go to Auschwitz at night to see if I could find my father and brother. There were about 500 people left from the thousands of them. I came across a man that looked slightly familiar, I looked at him and I said, “I think I know you.” And he said, “I’m Otto Frank, Anne’s father. Have you seen my girls or my wife?” I said no. “Have you seen my father and Heinz?” He said, “They were here… but they left three weeks ago with the Nazis. They were taken on a death march to Mauthausen, and then Ebensee.I cannot even fathom that level of evil. I know there is no comparison to the Holocaust camps, but I wanted to ask how you feel about the border detention camps in the U.S. imprisoning immigrant families. We should be far better than that.Of course. But after the war, the motto was: “Never again, Auschwitz. We’ve learned our lesson.” And people wanted to create a better world. When we got back to Holland, they said, “There will be no more discrimination.” But we were not looked after. We had to manage on our own again. Eventually, we got notice from the Red Cross that my father and brother had died, and then I became extremely depressed—more depressed when I was in the camp, because in the camp, I didn’t want to die there, so I always said, “I’m going to make it, I’m going to make it.” When I realized we would never be a family again, because we had no relatives in Holland and my mother had never worked before, I realized it would never be normal. I really wanted to commit suicide. I found a little note where I said, “Life is out. My brother and father are gone. I’d like to kill myself.” I didn’t do it, obviously, but I was playing with this idea. I was miserable for many, many years. For forty years, I did not speak [about the Holocaust]—not to my children, not to nobody. It was too hard. I had nightmares for many years. Eva Schloss and her mother Elfriede Handout There was a noticeable uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes during the Trump administration. And there was a president in Trump who described neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” as “very fine people.”Trump wasn’t just against the Jews—he was against the Mexicans, and many others. He was a racist. Full-stop, he was a racist. His son-in-law is a Jew, and his daughter converted to Judaism. You know, he’s said so many silly things. I’ve compared him to Hitler. I even heard that he studied Hitler’s speeches and things like that, so he obviously admired Hitler and just copied him with his anti-Semitism. The Muslims are hated as well. This is what’s so wrong in our society—white supremacy. We should all treat each other as equal. We’re just one human race—different colors, different religions, different opinions, but all human beings who should have the same opportunities and should be measured equally.Something I’ve found disturbing is there are two prominent members of Congress in the U.S. who’ve dabbled in anti-Semitism. There is Madison Cawthorn, who visited Hitler’s Nazi retreat on vacation and said complimentary things about it, and then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spread a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. She even claimed that the Jews control the weather with a space laser.Anti-Semitism is nothing new, and I’m afraid it will always be there. I don’t know why it is, but it is a fact—ever since Jewish people became a people, there has been prejudice. We have to be alert and try to give the message that it is wrong. But the Black people are suffering as well. We have to shake hands with anyone who is racist against anybody and try to change the attitudes of people. But the internet is dangerous—not just against Jews. A lot of terrible, wrong messages are given, and people don’t know what is true anymore and what is false.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.