Court Delays Lindsey Graham Testimony in Georgia Election Probe

(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court is temporarily delaying US Senator Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, giving the Republican another shot at narrowing his subpoena.

The US 11th Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday ordered Graham’s testimony to be held in abeyance until a lower court again reviews his emergency motion to partially quash or modify the subpoena.

The appeals court referred the matter back to a trial judge for the limited purpose of determining whether Graham “is entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena” under the Speech or Debate Clause of the US Constitution, according to the ruling.

Read more: Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Election Probe

Graham appealed after US District Judge Leigh Martin May on Friday denied his emergency motion to put her decision earlier this week ordering him to appear before the grand jury on hold while he appeals. The judge said a stay wasn’t justified because Graham isn’t likely to succeed in the case, and that delaying the grand jury doesn’t serve the public interest.

One of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate, Graham had been subpoenaed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to testify about a phone call he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The state election official has said the senator appeared to suggest certain mail-in ballots could be discarded.

Graham has argued that the phone calls were “investigatory, information-gathering exercises” protected by the Speech or Debate Clause. Anything he learned could have “legislative” purposes related to election proposals in Congress or the role that lawmakers play in certifying the results. In addition, he said inquiries into how the state had managed the 2020 election fell under his jurisdiction on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But the lower court judge rejected those arguments, saying Graham’s focus on the phone calls was misplaced. The grand jury was investigating a wider range of conduct relevant to Georgia’s 2020 elections that he could be questioned about, including “his public statements after the election, as well as conversations or interactions he had with the Trump Campaign or other third parties,” she said in the ruling ordering his testimony.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.