Court denies appeal in 2016 murder case

Jul. 23—A Campbell man has lost the appeal of his conviction and prison sentence on a charge of murder after being found guilty in connection with a 2016 shooting death.

A jury in the 196th District Court convicted Allen Thomas Sample in September 2019. The same panel handed down a 40-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.

The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas received Sample's case in November 2020. Jessica McDonald, the attorney representing Sample on appeal, argues there was ineffective assistance from the trial counsel as well as insufficient evidence to convict Sample on the murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Tommey Joe Tubb of Dike in Hopkins County.

McDonald claimed Sample's brother, Ronnie, should also have been considered as a suspect in the case.

"The evidence the State presented to link Appellant to the death of Tommey Tubb is purely circumstantial and paltry, in the best light," McDonald said in the appeal. "The State did not present any direct evidence that Appellant was involved in the death of Tubb and relied heavily on the testimony of Ronnie Sample, whose credibility is outlined above."

Tubb was found deceased behind a residence on property owned by the brothers in the 5400 block of Interstate 30 East near Campbell at around 9 p.m. May 20, 2016 Sample,Tubb's roommate,reportedly contacted the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Tubb had been shot in the head.

Sample was arrested in Rockwall six days later on the murder charge, which carried a maximum punishment upon conviction of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

Monday, the appeals court handed down its 36-page ruling upholding the conviction and sentence and denying Sample's appeal.