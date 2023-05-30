Court denies appeal of man who pleaded guilty to robbery, assault

May 30—An Owensboro man who pleaded guilty to robbery and assault in the 2017 beating death of a man on Crabtree Avenue had his appeal rejected Friday morning by the state Court of Appeals.

Kyrek S. Purdiman, 33, of the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to a Dec. 30, 2017, assault that led to the death of Jason C. Junkerman. Owensboro Police Department reports said Junkerman was found unconscious in the street in the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue, near the home Purdiman shared with Jeffrey T. Bond, 32.

Court documents say Junkerman had been with Purdiman and Bond the evening of Dec. 30 and that investigators found Purdiman and Bond used Junkerman's bank card at a restaurant and convenience store shortly after Junkerman was assaulted.

Purdiman and Bond were both indicted with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault, tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Purdiman pleaded guilty to the charges through an Alford plea, which means Purdiman did not admit guilt but agreed there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial. Bond pleaded guilty to lesser charges of facilitation to commit first-degree robbery and second-degree assault and to tampering with evidence and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Purdiman, who received a 12-year prison sentence in the plea deal, had motions to modify and vacate his sentence denied by Daviess Circuit Court in 2019 and 2020.

In his appeal, Purdiman argues his defense counsel failed to give him information that, had he known, he would have gone to trial rather than taking a plea agreement. For example, Puridman argues his attorney did not tell him jurors could have found him guilty of the lesser charge of theft instead of robbery and that Purdiman could have argued he was defending himself from Junkerman.

The appeals court ruled Friday that it was not reasonable to believe Puridman would have gone to trial instead of taking the plea deal.

On Purdiman's argument about the possibility of being convicted of theft instead of robbery, the judges wrote, "Purdiman was facing the possibility of a 45 year sentence" on the robbery charges. The judges wrote Purdiman "failed to identify any facts that would have made it reasonable for a jury to believe that he unlawfully took Junkerman's debit card ... without resort to physical force upon Junkerman," which is an element of first-degree robbery, but not of theft.

Given the evidence of Junkerman's injuries, "there is not a reasonable probability that Purdiman would not have pleaded guilty, but rather would have insisted upon going to trial," the judges wrote.

Regarding Purdiman's claim that he would have gone to trial if he had known he could argue self-defense, the judges wrote, even if Purdiman was found not guilty of the assault, he was still facing up to a 20-year sentence on the robbery charge and a five-year sentence on the tampering charge.

"Again we must emphasize that Purdiman's guilty plea resulted in only 12 years' imprisonment," so it is unlikely claiming self-defense could have convinced Purdiman to take the chance of getting a longer sentence at trial, the judges wrote.

Purdiman is serving his sentence at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex in West Liberty. He will be eligible for parole in 2028.