Court denies bond revocation motion for ex-school secretary

Aug. 24—A former high school secretary will remain free on bond while she awaits trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage student last year.

Judge Francis J. Schultz denied a motion from the District Attorney's Office to revoke the bond of Sarah O. Shirey, 33, for alleged violations following a 35-minute hearing Tuesday morning in county court.

On Aug. 10, the DA's office filed a motion with county court to have Shirey's $15,000 bond revoked for alleged violations of bond conditions.

One violation cited by the office was Shirey had direct contact with a minor who was not her own child from July 4 to Aug. 7 of this year. Another violation was Shirey had moved without giving required notice to the Clerk of Courts Office and the DA's office as required as part of her bond conditions.

Shirey, a former Conneaut Area Senior High secretary, is scheduled to go on trial in September on seven felony counts filed by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged sexual contact with a 17-year-old student between Oct. 1 and 30, 2021, at her then-Fairfield Township residence. Police also allege Shirey sent the teen sexually explicit materials.

Shirey, who was the school secretary for seven years, has remained free on $15,000 bond since her arrest in April. On June 3, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing on all counts and automatically was ordered held for trial.

Conneaut School District placed her on administrative leave following her arrest. She was fired by Conneaut School Board members in a unanimous public vote at the board's meeting May 11.

At Tuesday's hearing, a relative of Shirey's testified he allowed her to stay at the relative's Cochranton-area home in early July and she had made the relative aware of the charges. However, the relative testified they were unaware Shirey was not to have contact with any minors except her own child until early August. The relative has a young child.

Story continues

Under cross-examination by District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, Shirey admitted she didn't give notice of two address changes to authorities as required.

"I didn't know that I had to," Shirey said when asked if she was aware she couldn't have contact with any minors other than her own child without the expressed permission of Children and Youth Services. Shirey admitted it was her signature on the bond condition documents that contained that provision.

Shirey told Schultz that she is living with a relative on Mullen Road in Vernon Township.

In denying the bond revocation motion, Schultz told Shirey, "I'm cutting you a break," noting the charges in the case involve a teenager, not a young child.

Schultz also said Shirey was "reminded all of the bond conditions of April 22 are in full force."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .