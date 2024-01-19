Court denies broadcasting preliminary hearing on businessman Ihor Mazepa

Court refuses to broadcast hearing in Mazepa case

A court has denied broadcasting its preliminary hearing on businessman Ihor Mazepa, NV Business reported on Jan. 19.

The defense highlighted the case’s public resonance, citing media headlines, while the prosecution noted the presence of three TV channels and journalists.

Approximately 50 people attended the hearing.

Mazepa, the founder of Concorde Capital, was detained on Jan. 18 at the Ukrainian-Polish border. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted searches in his company’s office.



The case involves obtaining land rights for the Goodlife Park cottage town in Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast.

His bail has been set at 700 million UAH ($19 million), while his brother’s bail is set at 500 million UAH ($13 million), Concorde Capital told NV Business.

Mazepa’s lawyer, Taras Poshyvaniuk, shared details of the high-profile case in a brief interview with NV Business.

