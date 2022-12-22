Court denies delay of Ottumwa murder trial

Dec. 22—OTTUMWA — A district court judge has denied a motion by prosecutors to delay a first-degree murder trial set to begin next month.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff asked the court last week to delay the trial of Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, an Ottumwa man facing charges of first-degree murder, assault while participating in a felony and going armed with intent. Spurgeon, 43, is accused by investigators of fatally stabbing Gerald Sapp on Nov. 11, 2021, in the 100 block of North Hancock Street in Ottumwa.

Spurgeon has pled not guilty to all charges.

Neff's request for continuance comes after Spurgeon's attorney Robert Breckenridge filed a notice of five witnesses the defense plans to call during the trial. Breckenridge also advised at the time that Spurgeon would use the defense of involuntary intoxication at trial, but reversed that notice in a later filing saying the defense team now plans to argue Spurgeon's actions were in self-defense.

District Judge Crystal Cronk on Tuesday denied the state's motion, leaving the trial set to begin on Jan. 10, 2023. It's expected to take about five days according to court filings.

Prosecutors requested a continuance due to the limited amount of working days with under three weeks remaining before trial in order for the state to investigate the witnesses and potentially prepare any rebuttal.

"The interest of justice is not served by handicapping the state's preparation by preventing it adequate time to prepare for and depose defense witnesses," Neff wrote in his motion. Neff added that "there appear to be over 1,000 recorded interactions between the defendant and these witnesses" in jail telephone calls.

Breckenridge filed a response resisting the prosecution's request, saying information of Spurgeon's actions prior to the encounter with Sapp are "well known to the state, or should have been investigated by the state." Additionally, Breckenridge said jail phone records are available to prosecutors immediately once they are made.

"The undersigned counsel has tried a number of cases with the county attorney and have no doubt that all these calls have been screened and cataloged as has been that office's practice," Breckenridge wrote in his resistance.

Breckenridge said the witnesses identified by the defense will testify about their dealings with Spurgeon in the hours leading up to Spurgeon's encounter with Sapp. In his filing, he wrote that "most of the listed witnesses have already been interviewed by the law enforcement."

Ultimately, Breckenridge wrote that Spurgeon's defense is simple.

"The defendant [Spurgeon] was attacked by the alleged victim [Sapp] and defended himself and was so distraught that the defendant suffered a mental breakdown," Breckenridge wrote. "The witnesses will only testify that the defendant did not exhibit such behavior before the attack."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.