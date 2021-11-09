Court denies Elwood woman's appeal of 60-year sentence for infant's death

Nov. 9—INDIANAPOLIS — An Elwood woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 11-month-old daughter will not have her 60-year prison sentence reduced, based on an opinion by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

According to the 14-page opinion authored by Appeals Judge Derek Molter, Anna-Maria Pablo's arguments that the advisory sentence was five years less and that her character should be considered were rejected by the panel.

"Pablo's offense was sufficiently egregious to justify a sentence that exceeds the advisory sentence by five years," he wrote in the opinion filed Oct. 29.

According to court records, around 1 a.m. March 17, 2020, Pablo's daughter, Emmarie Pablo, awakened and became "fussy," irritating her boyfriend, Phillip "Zachary" Foor, according to the opinion. Pablo, 23, and her baby lived with Foor and his mother, Jody Foor.

Zachary Foor, 28, in March received the maximum sentence of 65 years after entering a plea agreement. According to the evidence presented in court, he was high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident.

According to the appeals opinion, Foor took Emmarie into the bathroom where he turned on the sink and shower.

"Despite the noise from the running water, Pablo could hear Zachary hitting E.P. and yelling, 'stop whining, you're not winning this,'" the opinion said. "Pablo entered the bathroom, but she did not attempt to intervene and she left when Zachary instructed."

According to court documents, Pablo saw her daughter naked, shivering and with water coming out of her mouth, but did not seek emergency or medical services. Instead, she performed an Internet search on self-help removal of fluid from the lungs and warming up a cold 1-year-old.

In court records, Foor is reported to begin beating the child again later in the morning and Pablo did not remove the child or seek help.

In between the self-help searches Pablo used her phone to call Foor in another room of the house, access Facebook and play games.

"Pablo's cell phone records showed that for about two weeks before E.P. died, Pablo communicated with friends about Zachary' behavior and, in particular, how Zachary's bad temper was escalating," the opinion said.

Pablo pleaded guilty in November 2020.

At the request of prosecutors, a Madison County judge imposed the maximum sentence.

However, Pablo asserted the 60-year sentence was inappropriate "in light of the nature of the offense and the character of the offender."

"She admits it is impossible to portray the nature of her crime in a positive light, but she contends her involvement in E.P.'s death showed restraint, regard, and a lack of brutality," the opinion said. "In particular, she claims nothing in the record shows that she caused E.P.'s injuries and death directly. And while Pablo acknowledges that she could have done more to protect E.P., she explains that Zachary's dominating, controlling behavior prevented her from doing more."

The opinion, however, asserted Pablo's evidence was not compelling. In fact, the appeals court said, the facts of the case were such that the actual sentence was not unreasonable.

Furthermore, the court said Pablo's poor judgement in regard to her daughter during and after the events that led to her death did not cast her character in a positive light.

"Pablo's lies to medical professionals, police investigators, and the trial court also show poor character," the opinion said.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.