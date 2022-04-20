Court denies KDMC petition in Paulus case

Apr. 20—The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied King's Daughter Medical Center petition to prevent disclosing records to the federal government regarding a study of the procedures done by Dr. Richard Paulus.

The information has been sought by federal prosecutors after the Sixth Circuit vacated Paulus' conviction in early 2020, on the grounds that information contained in a letter written by attorney William Shields in a civil settlement negotiation between the hospital and the federal authorities could have assisted the doctor's defense.

Paulus was convicted in 2016 following a 23-day trial on charges of health care fraud. Paulus was accused of performing unnecessary stents in order to overcharge Medicare and Medicaid for his services.

Evidence presented at trial showed a high rate of unnecessary procedures, while the Shields Letter — which was ordered to be left out of the trial by District Court Judge David Bunning (to the objection of prosecutors) — showed a much lower rate of questionable stents.

In an order issued last week, the Sixth Circuit overruled KDMC's assertion of attorney-client privilege as it related to the records prosecutors in fighting a motion to compel granted last year in the lower court.

The Sixth Circuit found no error by the magistrate judge or the district court in finding that an agreement — whether written (which never turned up) or oral (which was disputed by testimony) — that would shield the records from disclosure.

In addition to that assessment, the Sixth Circuit stated in its ruling that the doctor's Fifth Amendment rights, specifically defined under the case Brady v. Maryland, as well as federal court rules designed to suss out the full scope of evidence might would trump the privilege assertion if an agreement could be proven to exist.

Brady v. Maryland was a landmark case ruled by the Supreme Court in 1963 that held the prosecution must disclose evidence to a defendant that could help their case in a criminal trial.

The case relates to a 1958 murder in Maryland committed by John L. Brady and co-defendant Charles Boblit. The two were convicted in separate trials of killing an associate in order to steal his car ahead of a bank robbery. While Brady's lawyer argued his client was guilty, he tried to get the jury to mitigate the sentence from death to life in prison on the basis that Brady did not commit the actual murder. Brady was sentenced to death.

Upon appeal, it was discovered by Brady's lawyer that Boblit had given a statement to police taking responsibility for carrying out the murder that the prosecution withheld. The U.S. Supreme Court found that the evidence wouldn't have changed the outcome of the jury phase of the trail, but did remand it to the trial court for a new sentence.

The case paved the way for the Brady Rule, which holds that prosecutors must disclose all evidence that could help the defense ahead of trial.

Paulus' bid for a hearing that Supreme Court will see a review on Friday, April 22 — whether the court takes it up for arguments or not is a whole other story.

