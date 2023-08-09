Court denies Southern Indiana man's appeal for bail reduction in attempted murder case

Aug. 9—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a local judge's decision not to modify the bond of a Southern Indiana man facing an attempted murder charge.

Court records indicate a total of $350,000 was paid in both Clark and Floyd counties in June to cover the cash-only bonds placed on Jordan Cunningham.

Cunningham is facing attempted murder, and other felonies in both Clark and Floyd counties, connected to a shooting that occurred in Sellersburg in February.

A decision issued last week from Judge Leanna K. Weissmann said the Court of Appeals finds "no abuse of discretion in the trial court's order declining to modify Cunningham's bail" for charges he faces in Clark County.

Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Nick Karaffa set Cunningham's bond at $250,000 in February. Cunningham requested it be lowered to $25,000 at a hearing in March, and Karaffa denied that request a few days later.

Cunningham argued in an appeal filed this spring that Clark Circuit Court "erred in denying Appellant's request for reduction of bond."

He alleges the state didn't prove that he poses a risk to the victim or the community, that he's a flight risk, that the bail is excessive and the court didn't impose less restrictive alternatives to bail.

Weissman said in the decision that Cunningham's arguments outlined in his appeal are "unpersuasive."

"Cunningham stands accused of attempting to murder his wife by shooting her in the chest at point blank range," Weissman said in the decision. "This act coincides with multiple allegations of domestic violence and other deadly weapon offenses. A different county has also brought forward felony charges against Cunningham."

Weismann also said "we conclude that the trial court had no duty to consider less restrictive alternatives to cash bail" and "the nature and gravity of the offense and the potential penalty faced" serve as evidence for the court to not modify his bail.

In Clark County, Cunningham is charged with felonies including attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said police were called to a subdivision in Sellersburg on Feb. 20 for a reported shooting.

The victim in that shooting was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the CCSO Cunningham and the victim didn't live in the subdivision and instead were at a relative's home at the time of the shooting.

In Floyd County, Cunningham is facing charges for aggravated battery and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, that investigators said are related to what investigations said lead up to the shooting.

The probable cause affidavit in the Floyd County case said Cunningham's wife told police he attacked her at their home in Georgetown on Feb. 20 before shooting her in Sellersburg.

Court records said Cunningham was sending threatening the victim via text messages all day before the shooting and then attacked her inside their home in Floyd County while she was trying to leave.

A doctor at the University of Louisville Hospital told the victim she'd sustained multiple broken ribs, and those injuries were not related to the gunshot wounds later in the day. The domestic battery charge is related to the rib injuries.

At Cunningham's bond hearing in Floyd County both Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and and CCSO Detective Bradley Kramer argued for a high bond in the case and said they thought he was a flight risk and a danger to both the victim and community.

During that hearing Cunningham's attorney, Bart Betteau, argued for a lower bond for his client, citing Cunningham's lack of criminal history as well as his strong relationship with his family.

Cunningham's grandfather, James Wagner, testified as a witness in his defense at the hearing and said his grandson made a mistake and, "he'd never think of running away."

Floyd County Judge Richard Striegel set Cunningham's bond at $100,000 cash-only, in Floyd Superior Court No. 3 at the hearing.