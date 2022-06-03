Court dismisses to animal cruelty charges

UPDATE: Two charges against Patrick Drummey were dismissed by Barnstable District Court on Dec. 5, 2019 and Dec. 7, 2020.

BARNSTABLE — A Truro man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Barnstable District Court to two counts of animal cruelty after he allegedly abandoned his rental car in Centerville, leaving his two dogs trapped inside with no food or water for about 30 hours, according to police and court documents.

Patrick Drummey, 43, was released on his own recognizance and ordered to remain drug- and alcohol-free and not to possess any animals.

On Dec. 16, a caller informed Barnstable police that Drummey had been intoxicated and may have crashed his rental car a day earlier, according to a police report. Drummey had told the caller that he had crashed the car, parked it in a driveway and taken a cab out of the area, the report says. Drummey also told the caller that he believed his two dogs were still inside the car, and he didn’t know where it was parked, according to the report.

Police contacted the rental car company, which used OnStar to locate the vehicle at an address on Main Street in Centerville, the report says. When an officer reached the car, the two dogs were shaking, had defecated throughout the vehicle and did not have any food or water.

While police were waiting for an animal-control officer, Drummey arrived to check on the well-being of the dogs. He told police he was struggling with depression, and after abandoning the car he had walked to a beach and taken a cab to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was admitted overnight. He said he had a plan for a friend to pick up the dogs, but the plan fell apart, the report says.

Drummey appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance while talking with police, according to the report.

Police later found that Drummey had lied about being admitted to the hospital and had actually been arrested by Truro police for operating under the influence of drugs about 16 hours after he abandoned the car, the report says.

Drummey is due back in court March 28 for a pretrial hearing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Barnstable District Court dismisses animal cruelty charges