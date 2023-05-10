Court dismisses criminal charges against sisters in theft case

WEST PALM BEACH -- The Palm Beach County courts in October 2015 closed a case against two Boca Raton sisters without convicting them of criminal charges.

Sarah and Sandra Homasi both entered into plea agreements after facing charges of grand theft and illegal use of credit cards. They were placed on probation and completed all of its requirements before Circuit Judge Charles Burton officially closed the case, according to court records.

The arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office happened in December 2013 and involved a pilates studio in Boca Raton where the sisters, then ages 27 and 22, respectively, were employed.

*

Original story, December 2013: Two sisters are facing criminal charges after investigators say they stole from their employer Pilates of Boca.

Sarah and Sandra Homasi of Boca Raton face charges of grand theft and illegal use of credit cards.

Sarah Homasi, 27, had been working at the pilates business for about three weeks and her 22-year-old sister Sandra had been working there for about six months.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s investigation started in October when the owner of the pilates business Stephanie Ellis contacted deputies. A deputy met with Ellis at the business at 9704 Clint Moore Road. She told the deputy she noticed cash and clothing was missing from the studio and her clients were claiming their cellphones were stolen while in the store.

The concerns prompted her to set up a camera system. Around the same time, she noticed fraudulent charges on the business credit card account.

Surveillance video showed the sisters making unauthorized purchases at Publix, Wal-Mart, Office Depot and Winn-Dixie. The purchases totaled more than $2,000.

Surveillance video also showed Sandra Homasi taking clothing from the store’s rack and cash from the register. Ellis said she confronted Sandra Homasi about the stealing. She admitted to it and said she’d pay the money back, but she never did.

The sisters have since been fired.

Sandra Homasi was released Wednesday from the Palm Beach County Jail after posting $6,000 bond. Sarah Homasi also was released Wednesday after posting $9,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Court dismisses criminal charges against sisters in theft case