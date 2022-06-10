Court dismisses lawsuit against former teacher accused of putting student in trash can

A court has dismissed a lawsuit against a former teacher in Iredell County who was accused of putting a student in a trash can.

Channel 9 first reported about the teacher’s arrest in October 2019. She worked at Cloverleaf Elementary School.

Story continues

The student’s mother said her son has autism and was placed in a trash can on multiple occasions. Her son was 9 years old at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This week, a federal appeals court ruled the teacher is entitled to “public official immunity” and cannot be sued.

Channel 9 also checked the status of the criminal charges filed against the teacher and learned the charged were dismissed last year because of a “conditional discharge.” This means she agreed to complete probation in exchange for the court’s dismissal of the conviction.

Since the charges were dismissed, we are no longer naming the teacher.

(WATCH BELOW: $3M settlement reached in lawsuit over Black man’s death in NC)







