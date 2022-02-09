Court dismisses theft charges against former owner of Buffalo Lake Biofuels site

Feb. 8—OLIVIA

— The District Court in Renville County has dismissed two felony theft charges against the former owner of the Buffalo Lake Biofuels site.

District Judge Laurence Stratton approved a motion by defendant Leo Fischer, 53, of Lakewood, New Jersey, seeking the dismissal. The judge agreed in a Feb. 3 ruling that there was not sufficient evidence to support a finding of probable cause for the charges. The only evidence against the defendant is hearsay evidence without substantial basis, the judge stated in the decision.

Renville County had filed the charges against Fischer in May 2021. The charges alleged that a company, contracted by Fischer to clean up the site of the ethanol plant after operations there ended, removed and sold four electrical transformers belonging to the McLeod County Power Cooperative.

Two individuals identified in the criminal complaint as Kyle Peik and John Rocky Jones had told investigators with the Buffalo Lake Police Department that the transformers were removed at the instructions of Fischer. Jones stated that he turned over the proceeds of their sale to the defendant, according to the allegations in the criminal complaint.

In the ruling, Judge Stratton said there was no evidence to corroborate the statements made by Peik and Jones.

"The evidence suggests that Mr. Jones removed the transformers, transported them, contacted the transformer purchaser, negotiated the price, arranged for pickup, sold them, received a check for the transformers and cashed that check," Stratton stated in the ruling. "Mr. Jones was the contact for the sale of the transformers."

Renville County Attorney David Torgelson said he is considering charges against individuals other than Fischer for the theft of the transformers. First, he must determine if charges can be filed at this date. The transformers are believed to have been removed in December of 2018, and there is a three-year statute of limitations on many theft charges, he explained.

Torgelson said he will also be advising the McLeod County Power Cooperative that it could file a civil lawsuit to recover its losses. The cooperative is seeking restitution of more than $71,000 for the transformers.

The criminal complaint stated that the transformers were sold for $15,000 to B and B Transformers of Farmington, Minnesota. The transformers were dismantled and sold for parts and materials.