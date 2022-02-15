Court doc: 'Fish and french fries' motive behind stabbing

Feb. 14—A Preble County man is accused of stabbing another man during an argument over food earlier this month in New Lebanon.

Arthur Seabolt, 54, of Camden, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police and medics responded on Feb. 2 to a report of a stabbing involving Seabolt and a 64-year-old man.

An affidavit identifies Seabolt as the suspect who "stabbed the victim in the arm over cod fish and french fries and fled the scene."

Seabolt was arrested later that day at his home in Camden and remains held in the Montgomery County Jail, records show.