Court docket: Gang case delayed 60 days; murder suspect granted bond, 2 others denied

A series of murder cases were in court this week in Richmond County, while a case involving multiple alleged gang members was delayed again. Here's a roundup of court proceedings from Jan. 24-27.

2017 LOE gang case

Charles Bernard Gillians, Kevin Maurice Hanna and Darrell Fitzgerald Hill had hearings scheduled in front of Richmond County Superior Court Judge Jesse Stone on Thursday. The problem now is that no prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

All three defendants were named in a 54-count indictment released back in 2017 on charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. A total of 17 people were indicted in the case, with some believed to be members or associates of the LOE (Loyalty Over Everything) street gang.

After five years, most of the defendants including Gillians, Hanna and Hill, remain in jail awaiting trial. District Attorney Jared Williams, who took office on Jan. 1, 2021, can't prosecute the case because of a conflict.

Williams worked at The Hawk Firm in Augusta and some of the defendants in the case are represented by the firm. Shortly after taking office, Williams sent a list to the Georgia Attorney General's office of about 80 cases he believes his office may not be able to prosecute because he or a member of the firm he worked for in private practice represented the defendants.

Hanna's attorney Jacque Hawk said Thursday that multiple attempts have been made to contact the AG's office but no response has been received.

The Attorney General's Office serves in an administrative function upon receiving a disqualification notification. Once a notification is received, the AG's office can request a district attorney from another circuit to take the case and represent the state.

Any district attorney requested to take a case is free to decline. According to the Attorney General's office, five district attorneys have been requested to take this case but all five requests have been declined.

Stone gave Attorney General Christopher Carr 60 days to appoint a prosecutor for the case. If no appointment is made, the charges against those indicted could be dismissed.

2020 homicide of husband

Sandra Dales, who is accused of killing her husband and burying him in a shallow grave, was denied bond Thursday. Dales was indicted in 2020 and charged with murder and concealing the death of another. The body of her 55-year-old husband Edward Cruey was found buried in a small, shallow hole beside the car port of their Jeanne Road home.

Dales is accused of killing Cruey with a horseshoe stake. Dales asked for bond at Thursday's hearing to be reunited with her dogs and be able to go to her medical appointments. She also said she does not pose any threat for her neighbors or the community.

Two neighbors and Dales' family friends also spoke Thursday, expressing their support for Judge Stone to grant bond and allow Dales to return home. Through a victim's advocate, Cruey's family provided statements against Dales.

Stone denied bond and tentatively set a trial date for March.

2018 homicide of disabled son

Antoin Hawes was granted a $75,000 bond Tuesday by Judge Amanda Heath. Hawes, along with his wife, Stephanie Jones Hawes, were indicted in the 2018 death of their disabled son, Antoin Hawes Jr.

Stephanie Hawes was being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center before she died at University Hospital as a result of a pre-existing medical condition.

Hawes Jr. was kept in a room with no furniture, lights or air conditioning, with windows of the rooms boarded up and the door handle locked from the outside. Hawes faces two counts of felony murder.

As a condition of the bond, Hawes is required to live with his mother, have no contact with any witnesses and comply with any mental health evaluations. The state opposed bond in this case.

2020 barber shop double homicide

Bond was again denied for Kazarie Middleton on Tuesday. Middleton is one of three men facing murder charges in the 2020 fatal shooting of Wyman Scott and Miguel Freeman at a barber shop in Harrisburg.

Middleton was denied bond in April. He remains at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

