Court docket: Homicide suspects sentenced, bond granted to alleged gang leader

Homicide suspects in Columbia County were sentenced to life in prison, while an alleged gang leader in Richmond County was granted bond. A man who sexually assaulted his daughter for many years was sentenced to life in prison and lawsuits were filed in the death of two police officers on I-20.

Here's a roundup of court proceedings in the two counties from March 8 to April 12.

2018 Grovetown murder

Lee Conner, who was charged in the 2018 death of Christopher Dugan, was found guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime by a Columbia County jury on March 31.

Columbia County Superior Court Judge Wade Padgett sentenced Conner to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge, plus five years on the possession of a firearm charge. Conner was arrested on March 15, 2018, after he allegedly shot Dugan three times in the back at Conner's house on Pinetree Street.

2016 murder suspect enters mentally ill guilty plea

Christopher Lamar Rumph pleaded guilty but mentally ill on March 14 in the murder of Jerry Wayne Whitten at Springwood Nurseries in Evans in November 2016. Columbia County Superior Court Judge James Blanchard sentenced Rumph to life in prison with the possibility of parole on a murder charge, five years probation on a possession of a firearm charge and five years probation on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Whitten was found by co-workers with a gunshot wound in his neck and another in his torso. Multiple mental health evaluations had been ordered on Rumph over the years.

Alleged gang leader granted bond

Rondle Culpepper, who officials allege holds the top spot in the Ghost Face Gang in Augusta, was granted a $150,000 bond on March 18 but is still being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Conditions of the bond include house arrest, avoiding alcohol and drugs, no contact with witnesses and no use of social media.

Culpepper, 40, was one of 77 members of the Ghost Face Gang indicted in July 2021 on Rackateer Influenced Crime Organizations Act, or RICO, weapon and other violent crime charges. Culpepper was indicted on five counts of violation of RICO and one count of aggravated assault.

Officials believe Culpepper oversaw all of the leadership meetings in town and communicated with leaders throughout the state as gang members were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, Xanax and marijuana across the state, The Augusta Chronicle reported. Prosecutors said, while in jail, Culpepper has been recorded in phone calls discussing Ghost Face business.

Widows of Fulton County Sheriff's deputies file suit

The widows of two Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputies killed in a crash on I-20near Grovetown on Sept. 29, 2020, filed two civil suits on March 11, one each, against Manley C. Dubose III, Privateer Transport LLC, Great West Casualty Company and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Deputies Kenny Ingram and Anthony White were on their way to Augusta to pick up and transfer an inmate to the Fulton County Jail when the crash occurred. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office Dodge Charger, occupied by the two deputies and being driven by Ingram, struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic in the left eastbound lane on I-20.

The tractor trailer was being driven by Dubose for Privateer Transport LLC. According to the complaint filed by Ingram's widow Linda Ingram and White's widow Talana White, Dubose was driving in the right lane when he switched lanes in front of the deputies without warning.

Ingram attempted to bear right but was unable to do so and crashed into the back of the tractor trailer. The complaint also accuses the Georgia Department of Transportation of failing to implement safe traffic control in an area where there was construction.

A response was submitted by Dubose, Privateer Transport LLC and Great West Casualty Company to both lawsuits on Monday requesting the dismissal of all claims and denying most of the claims filed by the widows.

Motion to dismiss, venue change requested on fentanyl death case

The attorneys representing Colin James Magill, who was indicted on a felony murder charge in February, submitted multiple motions in Columbia County court on March 7. One was to quash and dismiss the indictment, others were reconsideration of bond and a change of venue.

According to the court documents, the case gathered increased news media and social media attention when Columbia County Judicial District Attorney Bobby Christine called a press conference Feb. 7 to announce the indictment. Attorneys state that Christine gave too many details to the news media, even appearing on a radio show discussing the case, which is just cause for a change of venue.

Prosecutors alleged Magill provided synthetic opioid fentanyl that caused 28-year-old Alexander Roger King to overdose and die on July 19, 2020.

Murder charge changed for personal care home owner

Beverly Webb was originally indicted in 2019 for murder in the September 2017 death of a man who lived at a home that Webb allegedly operated as an unlicensed personal care home. The original indictment, which included charges of murder and neglect of a disabled adult, elder person or resident, was dismissed after a new indictment was released in February against Webb.

The new indictment charges Webb with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult, elder person. Webb has pleaded not guilty on the charge.

Augusta man sentenced in rape case

Nicholas Mims was found guilty of rape and incest by a Richmond County jury on March 25 and sentenced to life in prison, followed by an additional 30 years in prison. Mims was convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter by feeding her drugs and forcing her to perform sexual acts on him almost daily.

According to the Augusta Judicial Circuit district attorney, the abuse resulted in the birth of a child, which DNA proved was both Mims' child and grandchild. According to the incident report, Mims sexually assaulted his daughter approximately 635 times at a home in Hephzibah.

Man convicted in 1994 murder granted parole

Lamont Medley has been in prison since he was convicted April 17, 1996, of killing Carl Lambert. He was released on parole on March 17, after nearly 28 years in prison.

According to the Georgia Boards of Pardons and Paroles, Medley's parole release was granted following his successful completion of the Department of Corrections work release program. He was denied parole four previous times.

Medley pleaded guilty to felony murder and armed robbery in the killing of Lambert at his home in Hephzibah in exchange for two consecutive life sentences. Sheriff's deputies found Lambert lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed in the chest and his throat slashed repeatedly.

Co-defendant Antony Hurst was acquitted in Lambert's death in 1996.

