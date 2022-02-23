Court docket: One homicide suspect sentenced to lesser charge, two others denied bond

Over the past month, a case against a former clerk of court office employee was dismissed, while bond was denied for two people charged in two separate deaths. A man was convicted in a 2018 homicide and a motion to dismiss a civil suit against the sheriff's office and deputies was submitted. Here is a roundup of court proceedings from Jan. 31-Feb. 21.

Civil suit against sheriff's office, others

The parents of 17-year-old Deangelo Burns filed a civil lawsuit Feb. 1 against Sheriff Richard Roundtree, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, former deputy Nicholas Nunes and current Deputy Brandon Keathley.

Burns was shot on Feb. 7, 2020, and driven from the shooting location to a Circle K, where Nunes and Keathley responded. While administering aid, an altercation between Nunes and Keathley occurred and ended with Keathley allegedly striking Nunes on the head with a flashlight.

More: Richmond County deputy indicted on felony charges for alleged assault on fellow deputy

Keathley received a 30-day suspension without pay but remains on the force on administrative leave, while Nunes received a written reprimand before resigning from the sheriff's office and joining the Arizona State Patrol.

In December 2020, Keathley was indicted, arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a peace officer. There has been no update on Keathley's criminal case since December 2020.

The suit argues negligence while deputies responded to the call, which they say contributed to Burns' death.

A motion to dismiss a civil suit was filed by attorneys representing the sheriff and deputies on Feb. 16.

In the motion, attorneys Tameka Hayes and Randolph Frails from law firm Frails & Wilson argue that the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has no capacity to be sued and some of the defendants in the case are entitled to sovereign immunity.

More: Civil suit filed against deputies involved in 2020 altercation while assisting dying teen

Story continues

In Georgia, sovereign immunity prevents the government from being sued in some instances.

2018 death of 'Thumbs-up Mike'

The man convicted of killing Michael Gentry has been sentenced. Gentry was well-known in the Harrisburg community as "Thumbs-up Mike." He would often be on the street and sidewalks of Harrisburg, waving and giving a thumbs-up to everyone he saw from his wheelchair.

Elijah Tart, who was 16 when he was arrested and charged in the death ofGentry in Harrisburg on June 26, 2018, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years' probation on a reduced charge on Jan. 31.

Tart was originally charged with malice murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, but the malice murder charge was not prosecuted and the felony murder charge was reduced to involuntary manslaughter. As part of his sentence, he is not allowed to have any firearms or make any contact with Gentry's family either personally or through other means.

More: Local man shot and killed remembered by friends and neighbors

More: Candlelight Vigil held in Harrisburg to honor Gentry

Court clerk case dismissed

The 2018 case against Cornice R. Lee was dismissed, and she was not prosecuted for any of the six counts of computer invasion of privacy.

According to the motion signed by Judge Daniel Craig on Feb. 10, "information not available to the grand jury at the time of indictment indicates that there is no longer sufficient evidence to prove guilt behind a reasonable doubt."

2019 Bond hearing: Bond granted in city employee's computer theft case

Original arrest: Clerk of Courts employee arrested for using county computer to access information

Lee had been accused of accessing confidential information concerning a drug investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office's narcotics division to help her boyfriend, Timothy Reid, who was wanted in the investigation.

Lee had worked at the clerk's office for seven years after working for the public defender's office for 20 years.

2021 involuntary manslaughter

Bond was denied for Tyquan Dukes on Feb. 14 in the death of Meshela Dukes. She was found shot at least one time inside her residence on the 1500 block of Central Avenue on Sept. 23, 2021. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. According to the order denying bond, Dukes poses a risk of fleeing and a threat to the community.

More: Woman dead after Wednesday night shooting on Central Avenue

Bond denied in 2021 homicide

Bond was once again denied for Tyone Lambert on Feb. 10. Lambert is facing a felony murder charge in the death of Joe Nunnally Jr. on Feb. 23, 2021. Lambert allegedly struck Nunnally in the chest with a shovel on the 1600 block of Ramsey Street. Lambert also was denied bond in March 2021.

More: Bond denied in Augusta homicide; accused claims self defense

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Case against former court clerk dismissed; homicide suspect sentenced