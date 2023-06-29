Court docket reveals how Delphi teens died, as well as witnesses' names

DELPHI, Ind. — The world learned June 15 that Richard Allen supposedly admitted killing Delphi teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams during a hearing. On Wednesday, the world learned that Allen admitted to the killings during an April 3 phone call to his wife.

That's just one of many details about the girls' killings and the state's case against Allen released Wednesday in the 118 court documents unsealed by Special Judge Frances Gull.

Allen is incarcerated in the segregation unit at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison for men convicted of crimes. It was there that Allen has admitted to the Feb. 13, 2017, killings of Libby and Abby, according to Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland.

Richard Allen's attorneys took this photo April 4, 2023, of the man accused of the Delphi killings of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. He appears to have lost a significant amount of weight in his five months in prison segregation. He appears to have spittle on his shirt under his chin. Allen exhibits what his attorneys describe as "schizophrenic and delusional."

"On April 3, 2023, Richard M. Allen made a phone call to his wife ... . In that phone call, Richard M. Allen admitted several times that he killed Abby and Libby," McLeland wrote in an April 20 motion for leave of court to subpoena third-party records.

"Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard M. Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German," McLeland wrote in the motion. "

He admits several times within the phone call that he committed the offenses as charged. His wife ... ends the phone call abruptly."

During the June 15 hearing on whether to modify Allen's safe-keeping order, Allen's attorney, Brad Rozzi, said that Allen's admissions were caused by Allen's drastic decline in his mental health.

Gull has not yet ruled on whether to move Allen, a man not convicted of a crime, to a more traditional pretrial detention center such as a county jail.

The documents include McLeland's June 13 response to Allen's attorney's motion to suppress evidence gathered in a search warrant of Allen's house.

In McLeland's response, the state published exhibits that included the unredacted probable cause affidavit, adding insight into the crime, including the first revelation of how the girls were killed.

"Autopsies of the girls ruled their deaths as homicides and their wounds were caused by a sharp object," the affidavit for a search warrant states.

For years, the public knew that Libby video recorded the girls' killer as he walked on the Monon High Bridge, but police never said how or where they found Libby's phone.

"Investigators located Liberty German's iPhone 6S under her body at the scene and were able to recover a video of approximately 43 seconds in length captured at 2:13 p.m. on February 13, 2017," according to the affidavit for the search warrant.

Some articles of clothing from the girls were missing from the scene, including a pair of underwear and a sock, and other clothing was found in the Deer Creek south of the girls' bodies.

Between the girls' bodies, police found a .40-caliber semiautomatic cartridge that had been cycled through Allen's Glock pistol, according to the opinion of a tool-mark expert at the Indiana State Police Laboratory, which was released in Wednesday's cache of documents.

About the same time as McLeland filed the state's objection to suppressing the search warrant's evidence, Allen's attorneys filed a motion to keep jurors from hearing the evidence from the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

"The items analyzed and the conclusions drawn by the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division are irrelevant and therefore inadmissible ..., " the motion states.

Publishing Wednesday's cache of documents did not come without a glitch.

"Counsel agree that the original, unredacted Affidavit for Probable Cause shaw remained sealed as it lists names of juvenile witnesses," Gull wrote in her June 28 order.

But an exhibit in the state's objection to defendant's motion to suppress filed June 13 included an unredacted copy of the original probable cause, including the names of witnesses who were on the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, and what they specifically told investigators.

The Journal & Courier is not naming those witnesses out of respect for the intent of Gull's order.

The Journal & Courier did not call McLeland or Allen's attorneys to comment about this report because they are barred from publicly commenting about the case.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

