Court docs: Air Force scientist had defense contractor hire Cincinnati sex worker as a researcher

A U.S. Air Force scientist at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base allegedly tricked a defense contractor into hiring a sex worker for an administrative technician position.

In 2017, the scientist allegedly pressured the defense contractor to hire a prostitute that he was in love with for a technical job using a fake resume, according to a search warrant affidavit filed by a special agent with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The investigation into the now deceased scientist began in March of 2019 following a report from the defense contractor.

The defense contractor alleged the scientist regularly solicited prostitution while traveling on official U.S. Air Force business.

The contractor told the scientist he was looking to hire an administrative technician.

The scientist recommended a woman and urged the contractor to hire her.

Soon after hiring the woman, the defense contractor became frustrated with her lack of capability at the job.

According to court documents, the contractor later discovered the woman used a fake resume and fabricated the degrees and qualifications listed on the application.

According to the document, the contractor confronted the scientist, who admitted the woman was a prostitute he met in Cincinnati and was having an intimate relationship with her.

The scientist paid the woman $400 an hour when he would meet with her. On one occasion, he told the woman he loved her, and she said she loved him too, the document said.

The woman was allegedly also "engaging in acts of prostitution" with other scientists and staff at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, according to court documents.

According to those records, the scientist would introduce the woman to others as a "research assistant." He also named her co-chair of a scientific panel.

When the defense contractor attempted to have the woman terminated, the scientist allegedly threatened him.

According to court documents, the scientist said if anyone ever found out about his relationship with the woman, he would come in with one of his many guns and "end it all."

The scientist also told the contractor that because he was an immigrant, no one would believe him, according to the affidavit.

Before she could be fired, the woman eventually resigned and began working for another contractor. According to the affidavit, the original contractor's $250,000 research grant was reduced to $100,000. The affidavit said the rest of the money went to the second company and paid for the woman's salary.

According to court documents, the scientist is also accused of keeping a spreadsheet on his government-issued laptop detailing prostitutes in various cities around the country he patronized for sex while on official U.S. government travel.

The contractor said the scientist would take out cash advances against his government travel card to pay the sex workers, so his family's finances weren't visibly impacted.

The scientist was not charged in the case before his death in 2021. He was being investigated for fraudulent claims, embezzlement, misuse of government property, extortion of United States officers or employees, ethnic intimidation, and aggravated menacing.

The Enquirer has reached out to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for comment.

Since there has not been any confirmation regarding charges, The Enquirer is not naming the scientist or the woman that court documents allege was a sex worker.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Air Force scientist accused of hiring Cincinnati prostitute as researcher